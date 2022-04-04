College Fishing Championship draws positive economic impact in Wagoner

When 350 anglers comprised of 176 teams and 80 schools across the U.S. come to small-town Wagoner, Oklahoma, the economic impact is sure to be plentiful. That’s what it was like when the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship arrived at Ft. Gibson Lake on March 29-31.

2022 may be the only year Wagoner’s hosted a national championship — so far. But the City of Wagoner and the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce have been working with Major League Fishing for 27 years.

“Our community would definitely see a negative impact if this event stopped coming to Wagoner,” said Kristen Mallett, Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “It’s a big part of the health of our economy."

However, Mallett wanted to be clear. The event isn’t only beneficial for Wagoner, but for the state of Oklahoma as a whole.

According to data collected by MLF, the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship has an estimated economic impact of over $1 million dollars to the area. Professional fishing tournaments have an estimated $115 billion dollar impact on the economy nationally.

It’s important to remember that those numbers don’t take into effect pre-fishing the anglers do to prepare for the tournament. One team, in particular, was in Wagoner for an entire month prior to the tournament.

30 U.S. states from California to New York were represented by team members in the tournament — equating to 176 boats. Most, if not all anglers, brought their families and friends along, too. One angler even thanked his father for flying in from New York.

To top it all off, the weather was incredibly sub-par. The first day was windy, followed by a rainy second day. The third day, and final round, was a little bit better, but still on the cold side. In some ways, it’s the exact kind of weather elements you want in a premier fishing tournament.

“The sun didn’t start shining until we left on the next day,” Mallett said with a laugh. “It sure was an experience for those anglers. They learned a lot, especially in those treacherous conditions. It was a good experience for them.”

When it’s all said and done, it’s truly difficult to measure the exact economic impact of the College National Championship with all of the pre-fishing that occurs. The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce does get a piece of the hotel-motel tax, and that’s shared with the Ft. Gibson Lake Association and the City of Wagoner. Tax data will be available in the coming days from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Most of the hotels were booked solid for the event, which is a sure sign Wagoner could use some more lodging for events like this. According to Mallett’s research, The Days Inn was at capacity. The Indian Lodge was nearly full of anglers out of Adrian College in Michigan. Freedom Point Cabins and RV had several cabins rented out, thanks to McKendree University anglers, out of Illinois. A big majority of folks, given this new day and age, stayed at Airbnb’s around Ft. Gibson Lake. Some anglers, and their acquaintances, stayed in surrounding cities.

Some anglers even got to experience some prime, Wagoner grub. The tournament's winners, from East Texas Baptist University, had their victory dinner at Boom-a-rang Diner. Even the tournament director got a breakfast there one morning. Ramon’s Mexican restaurant told chamber staff, “they were too busy!” Another local business told chamber staff the tournament helped them make their business mortgage payment last month. One angler team rented out the Wagoner Civic Center and had a fish fry with their families.

“We always need to remember, cities are funded by sales tax and we have to do everything we can to bring in people to shop, stay and play here,” Mallett said. “There are a lot of businesses dependent on lake traffic.”

Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and staff launched the Oklahoma Fishing Trail as an act of tourism. Ft. Gibson Lake — where the tournament took place — is on the Oklahoma Fishing Trail.

Another way Ft. Gibson Lake gets on the map is simply by having fishing tournaments, like the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship. The event was broadcasted live on MajorLeagueFishing.com during the tournament. It will also air on national television on the CBS Sports Network at 9 a.m. on July 2, 2022, and re-aired on the Sportsmen Channel.

Mallett couldn’t help but praise the anglers. They weren’t only talented in fishing, but they sure have good manners, she thought.

“I have heard nothing but compliments from the places the guys and gals shopped and stayed about how well they behaved,” Mallett said. “Even when I was interacting with them, it was always ‘no thank you,’ ‘thank you,’ yes ma’am,’ ‘no ma’am.’ All of their parents and grandparents should be so proud.

“I’d love to see a pro tournament here someday, but honestly the colleges have more of an economic impact. The anglers bring their families with them. It’s like a football game with parents cheering on their seniors.”

