Co-queens for homecoming; Wooten, Doss to share title

Homecoming 2020 was anything but ordinary for Coweta High School.
To begin with, the Oct. 2 football game between Coweta and Tulsa Rogers was played at Tiger Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow due to turf replacement now underway at Tiger Field. “Homecoming” became what some CHS students called “Awaycoming”.
The royal court was introduced in a pre-game coronation ceremony and everyone was at center field when Olivia Wooten and John Jones were announced as Homecoming Queen and King. Both seniors enjoyed their crowning moments and the pomp and circumstance surrounding the occasion.
What they didn’t know at the time is that Wooten’s name was announced by mistake.
Apparently, each candidate was associated with a color on a pie chart used to record student votes in the homecoming election. Wooten’s shade of blue was mixed up with another shade of blue belonging to the actual winner, Kendyl Doss. The wrong name was inadvertently written down.
The two girls have been classmates since the 8th grade and are teammates on the Lady Tiger soccer team.
In reviewing the homecoming voting results, CHS Principal Gary Ellis acknowledged the announcement error. Both young women were notified of the mistake by telephone the following Monday as it was a virtual day at school.
“We are very proud of these young ladies and the grace with which they have handled this tough situation,” Ellis said in a statement. “We have spent a significant amount of time reviewing our practices to ensure this situation does not occur in the future.”
After much consideration, Wooten and Doss decided to share the homecoming title as co-queens. And while it didn’t happen the way they dreamed it would, they decided to make the best of the situation.
Both girls say their goals were to be chosen for the homecoming court and that indeed happened.
Wooten was willing to give up the crown to its rightful owner, but Doss refused to take the honor away from her friend.
They also chose not to re-do a coronation ceremony.
“We both got our goal and then we both got the queen part,” Wooten said. “I got it at the game and Kendyl got it on Monday. I got the moment and she got the phone call. It sucks, but we can’t do anything about it. We can’t go back.
“I felt so bad. I didn’t want to be queen if I didn’t deserve it, but clearly Kendyl did not want to take me out of the equation.”
Doss said through it all, she is thankful for the experience of being honored by her peers.
Both young women acknowledge that mistakes do happen. They, along with their families, just wish school officials would have called them in to discuss the situation in person, rather than tell them of the miscommunication by telephone.
Moving forward, a second homecoming crown is on order and Doss will soon have one of her own.
The co-queens plan to have their photos taken with Homecoming King John Jones to go in the high school yearbook along with a photo of the entire royal court.
