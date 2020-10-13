Co-queens for homecoming; Wooten, Doss to share title

“We are very proud of these young ladies and the grace with which they have handled this tough situation,” Ellis said in a statement. “We have spent a significant amount of time reviewing our practices to ensure this situation does not occur in the future.”

After much consideration, Wooten and Doss decided to share the homecoming title as co-queens. And while it didn’t happen the way they dreamed it would, they decided to make the best of the situation.

Both girls say their goals were to be chosen for the homecoming court and that indeed happened.

Wooten was willing to give up the crown to its rightful owner, but Doss refused to take the honor away from her friend.

They also chose not to re-do a coronation ceremony.

“We both got our goal and then we both got the queen part,” Wooten said. “I got it at the game and Kendyl got it on Monday. I got the moment and she got the phone call. It sucks, but we can’t do anything about it. We can’t go back.

“I felt so bad. I didn’t want to be queen if I didn’t deserve it, but clearly Kendyl did not want to take me out of the equation.”

Doss said through it all, she is thankful for the experience of being honored by her peers.