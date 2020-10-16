 Skip to main content
Clothing room opens Oct. 26 at Wagoner Area Neighbors

Clothing room opens Oct. 26 at Wagoner Area Neighbors

WAN Clothing Room

After an extended closure due to the ongoing pandemic, Wagoner Area Neighbors will open its clothing department beginning Monday, Oct. 26 in the morning hours by appointment only.

WAN Director Angela Tollett said only one household member can come into the building and get clothing. Anyone coming in must wear a mask and gloves while looking at clothing.

Anyone who needs a winter coat before Oct. 26 is encouraged to call the office to see if any are available.

“Remember this is by appointment only so please call ahead at 918-485-2309 to make that appointment,” she said.

christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

