Clinics begin for COVID-19 shots in Coweta, signups required

Right after Christmas on Dec. 28-29, emergency service providers throughout Wagoner County began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. Beginning this week, the vaccines will be made available in phases to the general public.

Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said the vaccine will be distributed each Tuesday going forward from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coweta Assembly, 29707 E. State Hwy. 51, in the gymnasium and children’s auditorium. Mask use is required.

This week the clinic is for residents age 65 and older. Underwood said within just a few hours of appointments being announced last week, 900 people filled every available slot.

Staff members with the Wagoner County Health Department, with help from other agencies, will administer the vaccines. They will average 75 shots every 30 minutes.

“Right now we plan to have these clinics for 10 weeks. It all depends on when the national stockpile (of vaccines) rolls into pharmacies,” Underwood noted. “We are starting with those ages 65 and older and we will phase into other age groups. Everyone needs to pay attention to our Wagoner County Emergency Management social media and web page for updates.