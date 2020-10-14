Cleanups underway at Rocky Point

Residents of the Rocky Point addition on Fort Gibson Lake are teaming up to clean some of the ditches along roadways in their area.

To date, volunteers have collected approximately 30 bags of debris and trash. Their most recent pick-up was held Saturday, Oct. 3.

“We want to clean up more so we can enjoy riding around on our golf carts. Grab your gloves and join us!” notes resident Becky Minton. “The county is going to help us with some golf cart signs for while we are driving around.

The next cleanup date has yet to be announced. For more information, contact Gail Schermer on Next Door.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.