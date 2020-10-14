 Skip to main content
Cleanups underway at Rocky Point

Cleanup

Residents of the Rocky Point addition on Fort Gibson Lake are teaming up to clean some of the ditches along roadways in their area.

To date, volunteers have collected approximately 30 bags of debris and trash. Their most recent pick-up was held Saturday, Oct. 3.

“We want to clean up more so we can enjoy riding around on our golf carts. Grab your gloves and join us!” notes resident Becky Minton. “The county is going to help us with some golf cart signs for while we are driving around.

The next cleanup date has yet to be announced. For more information, contact Gail Schermer on Next Door.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

