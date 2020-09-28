Cleanup days planned Oct. 3-10 in Wagoner

The City of Wagoner is hosting a clean-up project Oct. 3-10 in an effort to spruce up the community. There will be no clean up on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Dumpsters will be stationed on the corner of S.E. 3rd and Main Street and all citizens within the Wagoner city limits are eligible to dispose of their unwanted items free of charge.

Identification in the form of a city utility bill and photo ID must be shown to the attendant before using the dumpsters.

Dump hours will be Saturday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday through Friday, Oct. 5-9 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City officials say the dumpsters will accept general household waste that would be picked up on daily service pick-up.

The city will not accept oil, oil products, paint, batteries or any other waste product that might contaminate the compound area. Patrons should ask the attendant before attempting to discard this material.

Patrons must separate their trash and metal to dispose of in the proper containers. The metal dumpster will accept not only metals, but discarded appliances and refrigerators as long as the compressors have been removed.