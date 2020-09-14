Cleanup begins at Toppers Gun Range

For the next couple of days, the Toppers Gun Range east of Wagoner will be closed for maintenance during the morning hours from 8 a.m. and 12 noon.
Deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with representatives of Community Environment Enhancement and Development Corporation (CEEDS) to perform cleanup operations. The range will be closed to the public to ensure safety while work is being performed.
Please plan use of the facility during non-morning hours until after Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!