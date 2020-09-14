 Skip to main content
Cleanup begins at Toppers Gun Range

  • Updated
Gun Range Cleanup

Users of the Topper's Gun Range should be aware that the facility will be closed from 8 a.m. to 12 noon through Wednesday for cleanup efforts.

For the next couple of days, the Toppers Gun Range east of Wagoner will be closed for maintenance during the morning hours from 8 a.m. and 12 noon.

Deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with representatives of Community Environment Enhancement and Development Corporation (CEEDS) to perform cleanup operations. The range will be closed to the public to ensure safety while work is being performed.

Please plan use of the facility during non-morning hours until after Wednesday.

