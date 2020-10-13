Class on inventory management offered at Indian Capital Technology Center

Indian Capital Technology Center is hosting an Inventory Management Class Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 20 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Muskogee campus.

Inventory management can save a business money and fulfills customer's orders and needs. Class instructors say knowing what you have, what is in your warehouse and how to manage the supply chain is the backbone of business.

Those attending the class will learn the ABCs of cycle counting, order points, storing and using a company's inventory. This includes the management of raw materials, components and finished products as well as warehousing and processing.

Participants will learn the types of inventory to help make better financial decisions for their businesses.

Other topics to be covered include supply chain management, lead-time reduction and carrying costs.

To register or for more information, call Spencer Roth at 918.348.7945 or visit the office located at 2403 North 41st Street East. ICTC is open and follows CDC guidelines for operations.