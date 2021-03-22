City of Wagoner to get sidewalk, road improvements by September 2022

After more than six years of applications, appraisals and setbacks, three city sidewalk and road projects are finally moving forward in Wagoner, with all expected to be completed by September 2022.
The projects include plans for improvements to the city’s sidewalks in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a new downtown streetscape and the resurfacing of Highway 51’s Cherokee Street.
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones and other city officials met with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Union Pacific Railroad on March 17 to get final approvals so the projects could move forward.
“It was a big deal to get the go ahead from the railroad. They could have said no, but they approved it and that was the big kicker. As of that meeting, the current ODOT plan is to bid all three projects in October of 2021 and have the projects completed by September 2022,” Jones said.
The project that got all of the pieces moving was the city’s ADA scoping project, which will allow for better ADA accessibility into buildings and businesses leading up and over the UPRR tracks through repairs and modifications.
The project was recently fast-tracked by ODOT after funding developments worked in Wagoner’s favor last October, according to Jones.
“We were awarded a $500,000 grant for our ADA project in October 2020 and it’s a 12-month funding cycle of federal dollars. If we don’t use these funds in a year we lose them, so ODOT is fast tracking this project. By doing so, it saves us, the taxpayers that $500,000,” he said.
Jones said the ADA project will start near the UPRR tracks, but the end point of the project is still undetermined.
“It will start on the east side of the railroad tracks and get our ADA project across both sets of tracks. We don’t know how far west we can go, possibly to Polk. It all depends on the funding.”
Plans for the ADA project are at 60 percent, but will be 100 percent completed by July 1 to be formally added to the state’s bid list.
Jones said the plans for Wagoner’s new downtown streetscape tie in with the ADA project and that he also expected the streetscape project to make the October bid list.
According to paperwork submitted for the project, both sides of Cherokee Street would see a number of improvements all the way up to Casaver Avenue.
It reads: “The project’s scope will include removing and replacing sidewalks that are broken, failing or non-compliant with ADA standards. Additional improvements to the predestination experience include decorative concrete paving, ADA-compliant curb ramps with tactile indicators, ADA-compliant ramps for building access, driveway aprons and needed, minimal utility work as needed to accommodate sidewalk construction, crosswalks, decorative lighting, traffic signals and low-maintenance landscaping. Areas of the road will be recaptured for pedestrian use through the construction of bump-outs and street intersections.”
The paperwork concludes by stating that the improvements “will complement the existing historical aesthetic and provide a pedestrian experience that is complaint with modern safety standards.”
Jones said the city began talks on the project as far back as April 2015.
“Just from previously being a surveyor and being involved in these kinds of projects across Oklahoma, I knew they were possible. I just didn’t know the process. We went to Oklahoma City the day after I was sworn into office in 2015 and met with ODOT to ask how we could get funding from the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program,” he said.
TAP funding would not open again to applications until 2016, at which time Wagoner applied and was accepted.
“They are competitive grants, but we did get accepted and went through the four year process of completing 100 percent of the plans for the downtown streetscape. They were completed and submitted in July of 2020 and put on ODOT’s bid list for November 2020.”
However, Jones said the project did not receive bids due to a clerical error.
“We had six ODOT project managers over the course of four years. Whoever our project manager was when we went to the bidding process did not select the box that said flex start date. No one submitted a bid because of that. We were lucky with the ADA project, because that helped our streetscape project get added back to the bid list since it’s so similar and ties in.”
The resurfacing of Highway 51’s Cherokee Street will also be on October’s bid list.
“The plan is to bundle all three projects to one bid packet and it should save the taxpayers half a million in mobilization fees and things like that. That is ODOT’s estimate,” said Jones.
The project is described as a resurfacing of Highway 51 from the US 69 Junction and east 1.6 miles.
“What they’ll do is go in and grind up the asphalt and they will overlay it and fix it to give us a state of good repair for 20 years,” said Jones.
He said he is eager for the projects to get underway and knows the community has been frustrated by what looks like a lack of progress.
“The wheels of government do roll, but they roll very slowly,” Jones said. “Just to get these projects on ODOT’s eight year construction work plan takes a lot of political effort. We compete with every city in Oklahoma for federal highway dollars. The funding for these projects only opens every couple of years, if not longer. ODOT even tells you that you have to keep believing and keep pushing forward, or you will be left out.
“There have been a lot of people involved with this over the last six years and I am thankful for them and their diligent efforts to improve our community.”