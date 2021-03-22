City of Wagoner to get sidewalk, road improvements by September 2022

After more than six years of applications, appraisals and setbacks, three city sidewalk and road projects are finally moving forward in Wagoner, with all expected to be completed by September 2022.

The projects include plans for improvements to the city’s sidewalks in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a new downtown streetscape and the resurfacing of Highway 51’s Cherokee Street.

Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones and other city officials met with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Union Pacific Railroad on March 17 to get final approvals so the projects could move forward.

“It was a big deal to get the go ahead from the railroad. They could have said no, but they approved it and that was the big kicker. As of that meeting, the current ODOT plan is to bid all three projects in October of 2021 and have the projects completed by September 2022,” Jones said.

The project that got all of the pieces moving was the city’s ADA scoping project, which will allow for better ADA accessibility into buildings and businesses leading up and over the UPRR tracks through repairs and modifications.

The project was recently fast-tracked by ODOT after funding developments worked in Wagoner’s favor last October, according to Jones.