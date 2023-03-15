The City of Wagoner is trying to keep abandoned houses from being a fire hazard and began the process of tearing them down during the March 6 meeting of the council.

Three properties at 101 S. Filmore, 710 N. Proctor and 1201 N.E. 7th St. were declared dilapidated. The council voted pay for the demolition.

The 101 S. Fillmore house will be torn down by Five Star Demolition for $2,870.

The 1201 N.E. 7th property will be razed by Five Star for $4,330 and the destruction of the 710 N. Proctor location for $6,615.

That was not the only ‘fireworks’ discussed during the meeting.

In other approved items were:

To enter into a contract with Hance Pyrotechnics to provide a fireworks display in the City of Wagoner.

The lease of Tract 3 in the Wagoner County Corner Subdivision to Micco Charboneau from June 25 through July 5 for a sum of $1,000 for a fireworks stand.

Mayor Albert Jones announced that would be turning over the Mayor duties to Larry Abernathy for 10 days.

Jones will be at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to be with his wife during the time off. No other details were released.

A declaration of surplus property on a 2011 Ford E350 Ambulance, miscellaneous electronics and computer equipment, six Panasonic Toughbook laptop computers. They were authorized disposal thereof.

Also declared surplus property were miscellaneous gaming consoles and accessories, weeded materials such as audios, books and videos and authorize disposal thereof.

More surplus items: A model 160-3 brush hogs and property at 107 S. Sprague to be disposed of thereof by public bid.

The change of zoning from a single family high density (RS-1) to Office District (O) and amending the Zoning Map of the City of Wagoner and declaring an emergency.

The preliminary and final plat of Ash Addition located at the southeast corner of Mockingbird Lane and Ash Ave. This consists of three lots in one block for the development of three duplexes.

The application for payment from Gable’s Excavating, Inc., for the Highway= 69 Sewer Force Main relocation per recommendation from Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC.

This project will only cost the city $9,000 as $107,337 will be reimbursed through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The Lincoln Park Phase I relocation of playground equipment. The playground will be moved in sections for a $20,000 expense.

Under employment action approved:

The Police Department will hire Timothy Nichols from part-time to full-time effect Feb. 20 for $17.68 an hour; Andrea Williams as a dispatcher from part-time to full-time effective March 6 for $14.25 an hour and Shannon Solomon-Webb as a dispatcher effective March 6 for $14.25 an hour.

The Street Department added Andrew Naugle as an employee effective March 6 for $13 an hour and ended the probation of employee Gerald Carpenter effective March 6 for $13.50 an hour.

A General Government employee, Kristen Mallett had her probation period end effective March 6 and received a $.50 increase in pay to raise her yearly salary to $41,600.

The Wagoner Public Works Authority got some good news that the Chairman spoke of early in the meeting. The WPWA was taken to court on six claims against the Authority.

The four-day trial ended in the WPWA being cleared in six claims.

The WPWA declared surplus equipment on 10 wire spools and authorize the disposal thereof.

It also declared two, 4-inch Stanley hydraulic pumps, one 3-inch hydraulic pump and one, 100-gallon portable fuel tank as surplus property and authorize disposal thereof.

The WPWA entered into a contract with Thompson Pipe Group Pressure for repairs to the 16-inch concrete transmission line from the city water plant to the City of Wagoner. This repair was scheduled to be made on March 14 with citizens conserving water during part of the day.

Employees of the Month for February: The City of Wagoner honored payroll clerk Davette Fox while the WPWA spotlighted Ron Phillips.