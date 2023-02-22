City of Wagoner employees got some good news on the health insurance front when the City Council was told that costs would stay the same for 24 months medical insurance provided by Community Care.

That news came at the regular Feb. 6 meeting for the City of Wagoner.

The health insurance news breaks down this way:

The medical portion from Community Care stays the same rate for 24 months.

Teladoc will handle remote medical services for $1 per employee per month.

Sun Life will allow employees to buy life insurance at the same rate as before.

The vision insurance stayed the same.

Delta Dental will remain the dental insurance go-to plan.

In the Mayor’s report, Albert Jones announced the plan to try and get Labarge Company to locate in Wagoner.

The Council approved Jack’s Ice Cream to operate an ice cream vending route in the City of Wagoner.

Clarence Collins was selected Employee of the Month for February.

Approved to end the probation period for Joshua Jones of the Parks & Recreation Department for $11 an hour effective Jan. 3.

Approved to hire Caleb Bark as a basic EMT for $12.45 an hour also effective Jan. 3.

Approved declaring a MAKO breathing air compressor, four-air storage cylinders and one Hypres two cylinder fill station as surplus property.

Approved entering into an agreement with Johanson Group to obtain updated Classification and Compensation Study in the amount not exceed $6,000.

Approved the acceptance of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant in the amount of $2 million and authorize staff to submit for OWRB Board Approval, the Bid Tabulations, Engineering Report and other documentation in the conjunction with the ARPA Grant.

The projects included installation of 12,500 linear foot of 12-inch Force Main sewer from the Coal Creek Life Station to the wastewater treatment facility, improvements at the wastewater treatment facility including upgrading the Headworks and adding Paracetic Acid Disinfection and rehabilitation of the Maple Park Water Storage Tank.

Also, approved the commencement of work and enter into an agreement with Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC to provide the engineering studies, detailed plans and construction administration under ARPA Grant.

The ARPA Grant compressed schedule of tasks requires engineering services to be needed immediately to meet deadlines imposed by the Grant program.

All detailed plan work must be completed for construction within nine months and all project construction must be completed by November 2025.

The council also approved the bids for the Coal Creek Force Main PVC pipe, fittings, air relief valves and other items.

Approved the appointment of Chip Nanni as Board Member of the City of Wagoner Board of Adjustments.

Approved the appointment of Phillip Sullivan as Board Member of the City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority.

Steven Rooster was selected as the Wagoner Public Works Authority Employee of the Month.

The Authority voted to end the probation on employee Ryan Carey at the Water Distribution plant. Carey will received $13.50 an hour effective Feb. 6.

Alan McElroy was hired to work at the Water Distribution plant as a wastewater operator. He will work six month under probation for $14 an hour effective Jan. 23.

Heith Knowles was hired at the Wastewater Treatment plant for $13.00 an hour effective Feb. 6.