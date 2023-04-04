There will be a new Wagoner Mayor and two new Council members following the City election Tuesday.
Dalton Self will take the gavel as Wagoner’s new Mayor after garnering 49.84 percent of the vote. Self tallied 765 while incumbent Albert Jones got 406 and Nathan Rojas managed 364.
Brenda Scroggins Lenard pulled off the narrow upset of Ward 3 incumbent Joshua Bogle. Lenard got 642 votes for 42.89 of the total while Bogle managed 601. Jason Timmons was third with 254.
In Ward 4, Kevin Higginbottom will take over the seat from Roger Schilling. Higginbottom had 585 (39.21) to Schilling’s 520. Monica Flores tallied 387.
In Ward 1, Jimmy Butler and Ward 2, Anthony Wagoner, will each return to the Council after winning their elections.
Police Chief Bob Haley won re-election with a 895-to-639 margin over Chris Fogleman
People are also reading…
City Clerk Rhonda Hash will retain her job by getting 68.28 percent of the vote over Catherine Rucker, 1,018 to 473.
In Coweta, Caroline Martin will be the new Ward 2 councilor with a 114-to-52 margin over William Hamilton.
Other races in Okay, Porter and the ICTC are listed below:
City of Wagoner
MAYOR
Dalton Self 765 (49.84)
(I)Albert Jones 406
Nathan Rojas 364
WARD 1
(I)Jimmy Butler 852 (56.72)
Michael Scroggins 650
WARD 2
(I)Anthony Wagoner 845 (56.33)
Ciera Lewis 655
WARD 3
Brenda Scroggins Lenard 642 (42.89)
(I)Josh Bogle 601
Jason Timmons 254
WARD 4
Kevin Higginbottom 585 (39.21)
(I)Roger Schilling 520
Monica Flores 387
CITY CLERK
(I)Rhonda Hash 1,018 (68.28)
Catherine Rucker 473
CHIEF OF POLICE
(I)Bob Haley 895 (58.34)
Chris Fogleman 639
CITY OF COWETA
WARD 2
Caroline Martin 114
William Hamilton 52
CITY OF OKAY
Board of Trustees (Top 3 elected)
x-Dale Stephenson 69
x-Justin Lemons 62
x-Bradley Mathews 52
Rhonda Thornburg 28
Jerry O’Bannon 13
PORTER PROPOSITION
Yes 34
No 15
ICTC District 4, Office No. 3
Mark Walters 3,855
Scott Chambers 3,541