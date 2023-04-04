There will be a new Wagoner Mayor and two new Council members following the City election Tuesday.

Dalton Self will take the gavel as Wagoner’s new Mayor after garnering 49.84 percent of the vote. Self tallied 765 while incumbent Albert Jones got 406 and Nathan Rojas managed 364.

Brenda Scroggins Lenard pulled off the narrow upset of Ward 3 incumbent Joshua Bogle. Lenard got 642 votes for 42.89 of the total while Bogle managed 601. Jason Timmons was third with 254.

In Ward 4, Kevin Higginbottom will take over the seat from Roger Schilling. Higginbottom had 585 (39.21) to Schilling’s 520. Monica Flores tallied 387.

In Ward 1, Jimmy Butler and Ward 2, Anthony Wagoner, will each return to the Council after winning their elections.

Police Chief Bob Haley won re-election with a 895-to-639 margin over Chris Fogleman

City Clerk Rhonda Hash will retain her job by getting 68.28 percent of the vote over Catherine Rucker, 1,018 to 473.

In Coweta, Caroline Martin will be the new Ward 2 councilor with a 114-to-52 margin over William Hamilton.

Other races in Okay, Porter and the ICTC are listed below:

City of Wagoner

MAYOR

Dalton Self 765 (49.84)

(I)Albert Jones 406

Nathan Rojas 364

WARD 1

(I)Jimmy Butler 852 (56.72)

Michael Scroggins 650

WARD 2

(I)Anthony Wagoner 845 (56.33)

Ciera Lewis 655

WARD 3

Brenda Scroggins Lenard 642 (42.89)

(I)Josh Bogle 601

Jason Timmons 254

WARD 4

Kevin Higginbottom 585 (39.21)

(I)Roger Schilling 520

Monica Flores 387

CITY CLERK

(I)Rhonda Hash 1,018 (68.28)

Catherine Rucker 473

CHIEF OF POLICE

(I)Bob Haley 895 (58.34)

Chris Fogleman 639

CITY OF COWETA

WARD 2

Caroline Martin 114

William Hamilton 52

CITY OF OKAY

Board of Trustees (Top 3 elected)

x-Dale Stephenson 69

x-Justin Lemons 62

x-Bradley Mathews 52

Rhonda Thornburg 28

Jerry O’Bannon 13

PORTER PROPOSITION

Yes 34

No 15

ICTC District 4, Office No. 3

Mark Walters 3,855

Scott Chambers 3,541