City of Wagoner applies for 7M RAISE Grant to build trail underpass, sidewalks to US-69

The City of Wagoner applied for a $7 million RAISE Grant through the U.S. Dept. of Transportation on Thursday. The RAISE Grant, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, is an opportunity for the DOT to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives.

Wagoner staff thinks they are in a pretty good spot to receive the grant this year — or at least they can only hope. This will be the second RAISE Grant the city has applied for, and before that, they applied for the BUILD Grant twice, which was its former name. The city has been 'recommended' and 'highly recommended' in years prior.

After an in-depth study from INCOG, the Indian Nation Council of Governments, the area south where Cherokee Street (OK-51) and US-69 connect, is considered an “area of persistent poverty.” Most of Wagoner is considered a historically disadvantaged community, according to INCOG’s map.

If awarded, the project would consist of four elements connecting the west end of Cherokee Street (OK-51) to US-69 — a three-quarter block where a plethora of convenience stores and restaurants are located, including doctors’ offices, the library and Wagoner’s only grocery store: Walmart.

1. Install sidewalk and ADA compliant ramps along the west end of Cherokee, and provide safe access away from the road to connect the south trail with the US-69 and OK-51 intersection.

2. Construct multiuse side path for pedestrians and bicyclists along the length of the highway and a half-mile trail along the adjoining drainage way

3. Connect the grocery store (Walmart) with a trail underpass over US-69 to the main side path.

4. Construct curb-outs to facilitate safety to and from business with specific signage and directions for pedestrians and wheelchairs.

The project, in total, aims to address safety along the corridor, including mobility and access. Currently, there are no ill-defined curbs along the main street, and sidewalks and ADA facilities are non-existent along the corridor. Pedestrians and cyclists are currently using the road to get to and from the businesses for work and leisure.

According to recent stats from INCOG’s study, 25 percent of the RAISE project area residents are over 65 years old and 48 percent of residents have zero or 1-car households with a heavy dependence on walk and bike options. There have been 121 reported traffic collisions between 2016 and 2020 within the project area, including one fatality. It averages out to be 24.2 crashes per year.

City of Wagoner staff agreed to provide the utility relocations and assure the constructability of the project, equating to about $1 million worth of work.

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe provided a letter of support to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for this project, including but not limited to U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz, Engineer and Planning Director Rachael Cooper and Commissioner Chris Edwards with Wagoner County.

The U.S. Dept. of Transportation will make a decision by August 2022. If awarded, the project would be slated to start in 2026 and end in 2027.

