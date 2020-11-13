City of Wagoner announces adjustments to city operations

“We ask that you call when you arrive so our staff can promptly take care of you,” officials say.

Staff will also continue assisting patrons with digital resources over the phone. Call 918-485-2126 for those services.

Library hours will be the same as normal operation each weekday with exception of Saturday when the facility will be closed.

For those who need to make court appearances, Wagoner Municipal Court will continue to operate. Entrance to the court room will be through the back of the building and masks are required to enter.

“You may still pay fines over the phone at 1-800-444-1187, online at www.trafficpayment.com or at the drive-through,” officials say. “If you need to speak to the court clerk, please call 918-485-2554 or use the drive-through.

All emergency services including police, fire and EMS will remain operational.

The city dumpster will be closed until further notice.

The Wagoner Community Building and Wagoner Civic Center will remain open for events. Social distancing is recommended, as is washing hands and staying home if you are experiencing symptoms.

The Wagoner Historic Museum will also remain open.