City of Wagoner announces adjustments to city operations

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wagoner County has prompted the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority to slightly alter the way they conduct business in some areas of the community beginning Nov. 16.
City Clerk Rhonda Hash said with case numbers going up, leaders want to protect the staff so that operations can continue.
“Our staff is small and we are trying to avoid it (virus) coming in to us,” she explained.
The lobbies at Wagoner City Hall and the Wagoner PWA office will be closed to the public. Payments can be made through the drive through, online at www.wagonerok.org or by phone at 1-866-232-3639.
City officials say customers who have questions and would like to speak with employees may do so through the drive-thru lanes.
Applications for new utility services will be located in the entry way at the public works facility. Patrons are urged to follow posted instructions and proceed to the drive through to complete the process.
For building permits, please call the Developmental Services Department at city hall to assist with the process.
Also beginning Nov. 16, the Wagoner City Public Library will be curbside service only. Patrons must call ahead and give staff time to pull the materials they are requesting. Once they have it collected, they will call to notify the caller.
“We ask that you call when you arrive so our staff can promptly take care of you,” officials say.
Staff will also continue assisting patrons with digital resources over the phone. Call 918-485-2126 for those services.
Library hours will be the same as normal operation each weekday with exception of Saturday when the facility will be closed.
For those who need to make court appearances, Wagoner Municipal Court will continue to operate. Entrance to the court room will be through the back of the building and masks are required to enter.
“You may still pay fines over the phone at 1-800-444-1187, online at www.trafficpayment.com or at the drive-through,” officials say. “If you need to speak to the court clerk, please call 918-485-2554 or use the drive-through.
All emergency services including police, fire and EMS will remain operational.
The city dumpster will be closed until further notice.
The Wagoner Community Building and Wagoner Civic Center will remain open for events. Social distancing is recommended, as is washing hands and staying home if you are experiencing symptoms.
The Wagoner Historic Museum will also remain open.
“We encourage everyone to take precautions to keep space between yourself and others,” City Administrator Dwayne Elam said in the social media post. “Wash your hands often and avoid crowds as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.”
Officials say the situation will be reevaluated in mid-December.
