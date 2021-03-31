City of Coweta to host annual Trash-Off Day on Saturday, April 24

The City of Coweta and the Coweta Public Works Authority is sponsoring its annual Trash-Off Day on April 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Coweta residents are urged to participate in keeping the community clean by being offered the chance to unload unwanted items and trash for free.

This year’s event will be held at the old Cottonwood Acres subdivision located on 151st St. S., approximately 2 blocks west of Division St.

Coweta residents who pay city utilities are eligible to participate and CPWA will have staff on hand to assist with the offloading of items.

Examples of acceptable Trash-Off Day items include bags of household trash, old household and patio furniture and appliances including televisions, stoves and microwaves.

Items that will not be accepted include any type of hazardous waste, chemicals, lead-based paints, car batteries, petroleum products, tires and batteries.

For items not accepted during Trash-Off Day, Coweta residents are encouraged to look at alternative recycling sites including the Metropolitan Environmental Trust located at 11160 S. 265th E. Ave. in Coweta.