City of Coweta honors 50 years of Chamber of Commerce service

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce turned 50 years old this year and that fact did not escape the City of Coweta during its regular meeting on Nov. 7.

The City Council held a presentation to recognize Dec. 1, 2022 at Coweta Chamber of Commerce Day in the City of Coweta.

Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce were there to accept the honor.

In other action:

• Held public hearing regarding annexation of land into the City of Coweta located on S. 297th E. Ave.

There were not public comments on the land that will remain zone AG.

• Approved Ordinance 864 to accept, adding and annexing land located at S. 297the E. Ave. Also, approved was the emergency declaration of Ordinance 864.

• Approved the Council Ward boundaries Ordinance 863. The emergency declaration of Ordinance 863 was also approved.

• Approved Ordinance 865 on animal regulations. The council used the rules for allowing some many chickens per square feet in certain locations based on house size.

Any permit application for this Ordinance would need a site plan, too.

It is a similar Ordinance that the City of Wagoner utilizes.

The emergency declaration for Ordinance 865 was also approved.

• Approved a lease for a storage building. The cost of a 10-month lease for storage of Fire Department and Public Works Authority items came to $1,500 per month.

The cost will be split between two City of Coweta departments.

The lease was needed since City of Coweta extra space is vanishing. The problem should be resolved once a new fire station is built.

• Approved the adoption of Resolution 2022-37 regarding budget amendments for 2022-23 fiscal year. There was an unexpected expense for someone hitting the City of Coweta building. There were various refunds for computer software, public nuisance billings and insurance reimbursement to name just a few other income items.

Under the Coweta Public Works Authority:

• Approved the six-inch Pioneer water pump from United Rentals in the amount not to exceed $55,000.

The Coweta Industrial Development Authority regular meeting was cancelled.