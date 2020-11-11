City leaders learn of COVID affect on Wagoner Community Hospital

General housekeeping items were taken care of by Wagoner city council members at their Nov. 2 meeting.
In department reports, Jimmy Leopard with Wagoner Community Hospital said the impact COVID has had on finances at the facility show mainly in surgery and ER cases over the year.
“A lot of that is due to the moratorium on elective surgeries for three months,” he said. “We had a decline in surgery cases and a decrease in emergency room visits by 11 percent. People were afraid of going to the hospital because of COVID.”
“Translating to revenue, outpatient is 10 percent lower than the previous year and all attributed to COVID. We are still flat on our hospital admissions and non-emergency visits.”
As for COVID related inpatients, Leopard said the facility is now treating its 24th inpatient with the virus.
“There has been quite a bit of activity locally with COVID admissions. We are seeing a surge,” Leopard said. “When COVID started in March, we had two cases. They were admitted and discharged and then we didn’t have anything for two months. Now they’ve started trickling in. In the last 45 days, we’re consistently seeing someone with COVID.”
The administrator said everyone has predicted there would be a second wave of the virus, and they are seeing that coupled with flu and pneumonia.
“We are still doing a lot of testing and a lot of persons are under investigation with symptoms but not positive. Most are responding to treatment very well,” Leopard noted. “A few have transferred out for a bigger ICU. I think the surge will continue through the winter months.”
As for supplies to treat COVID, Leopard said they are running out of shoe covers that people in surgery areas have to use.
“We have masks, gowns and gloves and other supplies, but shoe coverings are short. We are down to our last box at the hospital,” he said. “Hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa are sucking all this stuff up and the further out the cities are, the harder it is to get. We’re managing the best we can.”
In his mayor’s report, Mayor Albert Jones told councilors that no bids came in on the city’s proposed streetscape project.
“We asked a few contractors and they said ODOT had a hard start date, not a flexible one. No one bid on it,” Jones said. “We will rebid it in February – not in January because of a lot of things on the bid package. This is not the best news, but we will re-bid it. The money is there.”
In other money matters, the council approved paying Robin Housner Housemovers & Demolition, LLC for block laying at the train depot location.
“We have some more work to do underneath, but the building has been lowered on the blocks themselves and will have to settle before we push it together and tie it in,” reported Kenneth Peters. “We will buy waterproofing for the blocks and put a French drain in through the stormwater pipe.”
Peters also gave his report on the Christmas decoration project. The city has collected $26,000 worth of donations from local businesses and individuals to add to the local display, bringing the total number of displays to 89.
“I’m working with the chamber, Janie (Barnett), Rhonda (Hash) and the whole city that have all helped with this project,” Peters said. “We have a good program going, and this year, restaurants will have discounts. We’re going to have a nice Christmas this year and bring people to Wagoner. If they come, they’ll buy a meal or gas.”
Jeremy Williams and his sound production class at Wagoner High School began setting the show up on Monday. They are handling the sound and lighting this season.
City council also approved opening the west side of Bennett Addition for lot sales at Elmwood Cemetery. The west side was originally designed for an above ground mausoleum that never panned out.
A total of 120 lots total will be added to the cemetery.
“We’re trying to get the new addition on as quickly as we can,” Elam said. “This is an opportunity for the unused part of the cemetery.”
In personnel action, council approved hiring Robyn Murray as city planner. Public Works director Dwayne Elam said Murray was the best qualified candidate for the position and is educated in a lot of different fields. This is a salaried position at $48,500 per year.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Murray said. “I grew up in Wagoner and I’ve seen changes happening. I am aware of the role I have to fill and have yet to find a problem I can’t tackle.”
Council also:
Hired Erik Tomas as deputy court clerk.
Hired Dylan Mackley as full-time EMT basic.
Hired Justin Wiley as a parks department employee.
Ended probationary periods on police department employees Ty Wootton and Jeremy Phillips. Wooten has completed his C.L.E.E.T. certification and Phillips is now OLETS certified.
Ended the probationary period of Human Resources Director Lori Hall.
Recommended a pay rate increase for Gary Rucker with the parks department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!