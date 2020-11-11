City leaders learn of COVID affect on Wagoner Community Hospital

“We are still doing a lot of testing and a lot of persons are under investigation with symptoms but not positive. Most are responding to treatment very well,” Leopard noted. “A few have transferred out for a bigger ICU. I think the surge will continue through the winter months.”

As for supplies to treat COVID, Leopard said they are running out of shoe covers that people in surgery areas have to use.

“We have masks, gowns and gloves and other supplies, but shoe coverings are short. We are down to our last box at the hospital,” he said. “Hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa are sucking all this stuff up and the further out the cities are, the harder it is to get. We’re managing the best we can.”

In his mayor’s report, Mayor Albert Jones told councilors that no bids came in on the city’s proposed streetscape project.

“We asked a few contractors and they said ODOT had a hard start date, not a flexible one. No one bid on it,” Jones said. “We will rebid it in February – not in January because of a lot of things on the bid package. This is not the best news, but we will re-bid it. The money is there.”

In other money matters, the council approved paying Robin Housner Housemovers & Demolition, LLC for block laying at the train depot location.