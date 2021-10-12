City crews provide information for removing storm debris

Wastewater treatment plant:
Coweta residents affected by the EF-1 tornado that hit Sunday night have the option to dispose green waste at the wastewater treatment place for free.
Hours for collection will be Tues, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Green waste consists of branches and limbs—any organic waste that can be composted.
Construction debris, including but not limited to fencing, sheetrock or singles, will not be accepted. Metals, electronics and other appliances will also not be accepted.
Residents must present a valid ID identifying that they’re a resident of Coweta to drop off green waste. It’s similar to what is required to participate in annual "Trash Off" days in Coweta.
The Coweta Wastewater Treatment Plant is located on 164th Street South, just off of 305th East Avenue. On 305th, drivers will pass the marked District 3 barn. Then, drivers will turn right onto 164th Street South and drive to the end of the road. If the gate across the road is closed, there is no attendant there at the time.
Curb-side debris pickup:
Coweta residents in the storm path from Sunday’s storm who cannot bring their green waste may stack it at their curb for pickup with regular trash on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The storm path started on the southern portion of Coweta and made its way north passing Coweta High School and Kum & Go off OK-51. A picture of the storm path is included in this story.
City officials request that residents cut and bundle smaller branches into bundles of 18-inch long branches. For larger limbs or branches, drag them all the way to the curb, and city crews will cut and dispose of them themselves. Crews will not go into residents’ yards and drag the waste to the curb.
Curbside pickup will also only be for green waste, not construction debris. Construction debris, such as plywood, sheetrock, fencing and shingles, should not be disposed in the regular trash, city officials said.
There will be a solution for construction debris disposal within the next few days, city officials said.