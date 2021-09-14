City Council: No more than five pets allowed per home in Coweta

Coweta City Councilors amended an ordinance change at the Sept. 13 regular meeting stating residents can have no more than five cats or dogs, combined, in a residence.

The amended ordinance comes after Coweta Police Mike Bell raised the issue of Coweta Animal Control Officers having to deal with two homes over the past, few months where the owners had “significantly more” than three adult cats.

The city’s current city ordinance, related to the amount of pets a resident could have in Coweta City limits, was specific only to dogs, so ACO could not cite or encourage the homeowner(s) to comply by reducing the number of adult cats in their homes.

According to Coweta City Code, Part 4 Section 4-112: “It is unlawful for any person to keep more than three (3) dogs over three (3) months of age within the limits of the city, unless the area on which the dogs are kept is being used as a kennel and the area is properly zoned for a kennel.”

“First and foremost, it’s a health and safety issue,” said Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman. “If I have 50 dozen cats in my garage, it’s a health and safety issue for me and my neighbor.”

The board passed the amended city ordinance 5-0. Residents that are already over the five pet limit will be grandfathered in, they agreed.

