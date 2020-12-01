Christmas parades planned this week in Wagoner, Coweta

The Christmas season will burst wide open in Wagoner County communities this week with special holiday activities and events scheduled.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, Semore Park will be the place to be at 5 p.m. as Downtown Wagoner, Corp. will host its annual tree lighting ceremony. The evening will include caroling provided by the First Baptist Church of Wagoner Celebration Choir.
Following the tree lighting at 7 p.m., the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade of Lights and Characters will be held. This year’s theme is “Christmas Vacation” and entries will compete for cash prizes.
Grand Marshals will be Terry and Kathy Moore, owners of Steakout Grill in Wagoner. They are long-time business owners in the community and are very involved in the Chamber and community.
Chamber Director Kristen Mallet said there are approximately 50 entries in this year’s parade lineup.
Due to social distancing concerns, the popular characters that normally walk along the parade route greeting children will be riding floats instead this year.
As with any gathering during the ongoing pandemic, patrons are encouraged to social distance and wear masks if they so desire.
Residents are invited to walk along the parade route and along South Main to check out the many colorful Christmas displays that sparkle at night. An interactive display is located directly across from the museum.
In Coweta, the holiday season officially kicks off Saturday, Dec. 5 with a drive-through parade at 6 p.m., followed by a community tree lighting ceremony in Centennial Plaza.
The parade, sponsored by Coweta Rotary, is different this year due to a lower number of participants. Chairman Lori Hendricks said floats and other entries will be parked along Broadway Street and patrons are invited to drive through town to view them from their vehicles.
Rolling Thunder members will be honored at the festivities.
“Santa’s Helpers is the parade theme, and Rolling Thunder will be our honorary grand marshal. They are real live Santa’s helpers who help us not only at Christmas but throughout the year,” Hendricks said.
“The parade is on, we’re just making it a non-moving parade,” she continued. “We ask people to drive through the float area, and then go park their vehicles and visit our downtown businesses.
“Santa Claus will be there, but he must social distance to be well in order to deliver gifts on Christmas Day. He will be on top of the fire truck, and children can tell him what they want.”
Hendricks said as people mill around, they are invited to get hot chocolate, attend the tree lighting ceremony, remember to social distance and wear masks if they desire.
“We don’t want the downtown businesses to suffer because we do not have a large parade,” she noted. “This will be a gathering for those who are up for it and I believe someone may Facebook Live it for those who want to watch from home.
Hendricks said some type of drawing will be held to encourage guests to stop by the local businesses.
Also on Saturday, the Wagoner Christmas Concert Series continues at the Wagoner Civic Center. See related story on page 6.
