Christmas parades planned this week in Wagoner, Coweta

In Coweta, the holiday season officially kicks off Saturday, Dec. 5 with a drive-through parade at 6 p.m., followed by a community tree lighting ceremony in Centennial Plaza.

The parade, sponsored by Coweta Rotary, is different this year due to a lower number of participants. Chairman Lori Hendricks said floats and other entries will be parked along Broadway Street and patrons are invited to drive through town to view them from their vehicles.

Rolling Thunder members will be honored at the festivities.

“Santa’s Helpers is the parade theme, and Rolling Thunder will be our honorary grand marshal. They are real live Santa’s helpers who help us not only at Christmas but throughout the year,” Hendricks said.

“The parade is on, we’re just making it a non-moving parade,” she continued. “We ask people to drive through the float area, and then go park their vehicles and visit our downtown businesses.

“Santa Claus will be there, but he must social distance to be well in order to deliver gifts on Christmas Day. He will be on top of the fire truck, and children can tell him what they want.”