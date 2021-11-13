Christmas extravaganza returning to Wagoner

Whether you are looking to sing your heart out during the Winter Concert Series, burn some calories doing a Twinkle 5K or go on an oddball-snowflake scavenger hunt, Wagoner, Okla. is the Christmas destination you’ve been longing for.
There are probably a million lights scattered around the city ― and that’s not a joke, according to Special Projects Manager Ken Peters. He reminisced back to 1990, when the city’s Christmas light expedition first began.
“The city of Wagoner funded $60,000 worth of lights that year,” Peters said.
Drive around Wagoner at Christmas time and just look around. For an Oklahoma community with less than 10,000 people, it has a lot more Christmas lights than most cities and towns that size.
2021 will be no different, if not more extravagant, compared to years past.
Starting Nov. 23, weather icon Travis Meyer will be in town for ‘Lights On’ and will do weather reports for the 5 and 6 p.m. news.
From there, people will have the opportunity to see timed, 36-minute light shows at the burned out buildings, known as BOB. For the first time in 2021, it will expand to Seymour Park, sponsored by GRDA. If you’re not all ‘lighted out,’ simply drive around Wagoner and observe the hundreds of Christmas displays and lights scattered around town.
You can even make a game out of it. There is a well-known secret in Wagoner around Christmas time called, “find the oddball snowflake.” That’s because out of the nearly 400 snowflakes hung up on light posts throughout the city, there is one that looks rounder than all of the others. Peters knows exactly where it is, but don’t even bother asking him for the coordinates.
“We challenge people to go find it,” said Dell Davis, event organizer. “The kids love it.”
It’s hard to get through the holidays without a parade, and the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce has you covered. It will be in downtown Wagoner on Dec. 2 starting at 7 p.m. Wagoner City Library employees will be dressed in your favorite holiday Christmas costumes. They’ll often have candy for the youngsters, and they’ll even go into Wagoner schools to pass it out.
There will be plenty of jingle bells ― and a lot of other instruments and fine-tuned voices during the Winter Concert Series, as well. Three shows are planned at the Wagoner Civic Center on Dec. 4, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Whether your thing is bluegrass and gospel, rock from the 70’s and up until the 90’s, or Christmas music from the 40’s through the 60’s ― it shouldn’t be difficult finding a show to fit your music taste.
“We are excited to feature the classic sounds in a classic style,” Wagoner Mayor AJ Jones said. “Tim Shelton’s Very Vintage Christmas has been featured in Asheville, N.C., Sugar Hill, GA, Dayton, Ohio and now in Wagoner, OK.”
Other activities include Letters to Santa, Children’s Night featuring “The Polar Express,” pajamas and a story, an Encore Performing Society presentation of “The Nutcracker,” a Twinkle 5K and Fun Run, and a host of Christmas Light Specials at local restaurants.
21 Wagoner restaurants will have a Christmas light special Monday-Saturday each week in December, as well. It will be up to each restaurant to set their nightly specials.
For updates and more detailed information of the Wagoner Christmas events, visit https://www.wagonerok.org.
It’s truly a collaborative effort this year with the City of Wagoner, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Wagoner, Wagoner’s Farmer’s Market and the Ft. Gibson Lake Association.
“There’s probably not one city department that hasn’t been involved in getting Christmas ready,” Davis said while referencing the utility departments for assisting with the lights and other tasks. “We’ve had great support.”