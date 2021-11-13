Christmas extravaganza returning to Wagoner

You can even make a game out of it. There is a well-known secret in Wagoner around Christmas time called, “find the oddball snowflake.” That’s because out of the nearly 400 snowflakes hung up on light posts throughout the city, there is one that looks rounder than all of the others. Peters knows exactly where it is, but don’t even bother asking him for the coordinates.

“We challenge people to go find it,” said Dell Davis, event organizer. “The kids love it.”

It’s hard to get through the holidays without a parade, and the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce has you covered. It will be in downtown Wagoner on Dec. 2 starting at 7 p.m. Wagoner City Library employees will be dressed in your favorite holiday Christmas costumes. They’ll often have candy for the youngsters, and they’ll even go into Wagoner schools to pass it out.

There will be plenty of jingle bells ― and a lot of other instruments and fine-tuned voices during the Winter Concert Series, as well. Three shows are planned at the Wagoner Civic Center on Dec. 4, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Whether your thing is bluegrass and gospel, rock from the 70’s and up until the 90’s, or Christmas music from the 40’s through the 60’s ― it shouldn’t be difficult finding a show to fit your music taste.