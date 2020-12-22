 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas Eve services slated at First Untied Methodist in Coweta

Christmas Eve services slated at First Untied Methodist in Coweta

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas Eve Services

The First United Methodist Church in Coweta will hold two Christmas Eve candlelight services Thursday, Dec. 24. The first service will be at 3 p.m. and the second will be at 11:30 p.m.

The program will celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ with scripture and song and the public is cordially invited to attend.

For all holiday services, temperatures will be taken at the door and wearing masks will be required.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 206 W. Sycamore across from the Coweta Post Office.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News