Christmas Eve services slated at First Untied Methodist in Coweta

The First United Methodist Church in Coweta will hold two Christmas Eve candlelight services Thursday, Dec. 24. The first service will be at 3 p.m. and the second will be at 11:30 p.m.

The program will celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ with scripture and song and the public is cordially invited to attend.

For all holiday services, temperatures will be taken at the door and wearing masks will be required.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 206 W. Sycamore across from the Coweta Post Office.