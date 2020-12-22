Christmas Eve blood drive planned in Wagoner

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging Wagoner residents to keep their annual tradition or start a new one by sharing the priceless gift of blood donation on Thursday, Dec. 24 at Wagoner Walmart.

The community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all potential donors are invited to participate.

All blood donors will receive a Fandango Movie movie pass and a limited 2021 long-sleeved t-shirt when they give blood. Anyone age 16 and older with a photo ID is eligible to donate.

Organizers say all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“We’re blessed to be surrounded by giving people who respond when there is a need,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Few gifts are more impactful than the gift of hope, healing and comfort for local patients and their loved ones.”

Wagoner Walmart has been conducting an OBI Blood Drive during Christmas week for the past seven years. Spokesperson Lucy Laird said their first drive in 2013 resulted in 23 units drawn. That number has consistently grown every year.

“This Wagoner blood drive will be the only drive in Northeast Oklahoma on that date. That’s why it is so critical to be successful — to ensure that enough blood is available for area hospitals through the holidays," Laird said.

