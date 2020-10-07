Child reports house fire, awarded Youth Hero Award during National Fire Prevention Week

August 10, 2020 started out as just an ordinary summer day for Remi Horawa of Coweta. The Southside Elementary 2nd grader was out riding her bicycle in the neighborhood when she noticed a neighbor’s house was on fire.
Having sat through a few fire safety presentations at her school, Horawa knew just what to do. She rode straight to her house, screamed for her mom Brooke Joice to get out to the family’s safe spot, told her the neighbor’s house was on fire and to call 911.
Coweta Fire Marshal Brian Woodward said the neighbor was home asleep when the fire broke out. Mrs. Joice called 911 as she ran to the neighbor’s door and began pounding to wake any occupants up.
“Without hesitation, Remi went back inside her home to tell her mother to exit the house, their neighbor needs help and to call 911,” Woodward said. “Her act of courage and situational awareness prevented a much larger disaster. She ultimately saved their neighbor’s home and, quite possibly, saved their neighbor’s life.”
A pet also escaped unharmed.
On Monday, Oct. 5, Remi was presented with the Coweta Fire Department’s first ever Youth Hero Award for her heroic actions during a time of crisis. The honor included a plaque and a commemorative medallion.
Shortly thereafter, city leaders issued a proclamation declaring Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 as Remi Horawa Day in the community.
Ironically, the special day falls during National Fire Prevention Week October 4-10.
The youngster received a standing ovation from council members and those in the audience, including proud family members. Her parents are Brooke and Justin Joice.
“Remi did exactly what she has been taught without hesitation. In doing so, she saved a life and property,” Woodward said. “I am super happy and proud that fire prevention works. We teach kids to get out of their house and go to a meeting place.
"They do listen and pay attention. It’s great that they can act on their own to save lives without being told."
The fire marshal said due to early 911 notifications, the damage and reach of the fire was minimal. It was electrical in nature and burned the outdoor electric meter along with part of the siding, wall and edge of a room.
He noted without the child’s help, the Coweta Fire Department would not have been able to stop the fire before it got into the attic.
When asked if she feels like a hero, Horawa smiled, looked at her medal and nodded yes.
“When I saw a house on fire I thought oh no, I’ve got to go tell my mom!” she exclaimed. “I remember they tell us (during fire prevention programs) I need to run and tell my parents – don’t think about it, just tell them.”
A hero is defined as a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities. Woodward said Horawa’s efforts are worthy of that title.
“Remi is a natural born leader in my eyes!” he concluded.
