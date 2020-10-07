Child reports house fire, awarded Youth Hero Award during National Fire Prevention Week

Ironically, the special day falls during National Fire Prevention Week October 4-10.

The youngster received a standing ovation from council members and those in the audience, including proud family members. Her parents are Brooke and Justin Joice.

“Remi did exactly what she has been taught without hesitation. In doing so, she saved a life and property,” Woodward said. “I am super happy and proud that fire prevention works. We teach kids to get out of their house and go to a meeting place.

"They do listen and pay attention. It’s great that they can act on their own to save lives without being told."

The fire marshal said due to early 911 notifications, the damage and reach of the fire was minimal. It was electrical in nature and burned the outdoor electric meter along with part of the siding, wall and edge of a room.

He noted without the child’s help, the Coweta Fire Department would not have been able to stop the fire before it got into the attic.

When asked if she feels like a hero, Horawa smiled, looked at her medal and nodded yes.