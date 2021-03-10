Cherokee Nation opens vaccine to public living in 14-county area, including Wagoner County

Wagoner County residents, Native and non-Native, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Cherokee Nation, the tribe announced March 9.

The offer is part of a larger effort by the Cherokee Nation to vaccinate both tribal members and the public who live in the tribe’s 14-county jurisdiction.

“The Cherokee Nation is a good partner in our communities and by working together we can combat this deadly virus within our reservation and make more families safe,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “We’re proud the Cherokee Nation can offer this service and give our communities the opportunity to be protected from COVID-19.”

The Cherokee Nation has gone through its three-phase distribution plan and is also still distributing the vaccine to Cherokee citizens, citizens of any other federally recognized tribe and household members of Natives living inside and outside the reservation.

Vaccines are available at all Cherokee Nation health centers.

“By protecting everyone living within the boundaries of our reservation, we are protecting our citizens, our culture, our language, our family and our neighbors,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “That’s the Cherokee way to help each other.”