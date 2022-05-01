Cherokee Nation gives Okay 20k check for police expenses

The town of Okay has yet again shown their relationship is beneficial with the Cherokee Nation. They just received a $20,000 check to go toward policing efforts, 10k more than what they asked for.

“It was a nice surprise,” said Sherry Reynolds, Okay's town clerk.

The check was presented to Reynolds on Thursday, alongside Tina Glory Jordan, secretary of state; Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Rex Jordan, Cherokee Nation District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan; Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Brywan Warner and Corey Bunch, chief of staff for the Cherokee Nation.

Reynolds has proven to have a great working relationship with Councilor Jordan. With his assistance, Okay received additional funds to purchase new playground equipment early this year. In June, the town will have a new splash pad, also partly funded by the Cherokee Nation.

The town of Okay currently pays the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office $65,000 a year though sales tax to provide a law enforcement presence in the town of roughly 600 people, south of Wagoner. The contracts states that deputies will be in Okay town limits for 20 minutes of every hour and a half.

A portion of the $20,000 will go toward the sheriff’s office contract. The remaining amount will be divvied up however town leader and residents’ feel is best. That discussion will come within the next days and weeks.

