 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Checotah woman, 29, dies in crash after 19-year-old driver rolls through stop sign

Checotah woman, 29, dies in crash after 19-year-old driver rolls through stop sign

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal Crash

A Checotah woman died in a crash on U.S. 64 after a 19-year-old driver reportedly rolled through a stop sign early Friday in Muskogee County.

About 6 a.m. Friday a late-model sedan was attempting to cross U.S. 64 near Haskell on Old Taft Road when the driver reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Fort Gibson, collided with a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic. Troopers said the driver, a Coweta man, 29, was not injured. His passenger, Shelby R. Deluce, was pronounced dead at the scene

Troopers stated Deluce's unborn child did not survive.

The other driver, identified in an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report but who has not been charged in connection to the crash, was treated and released at a local hospital.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles, but the report states the cause of the investigation and condition of the drivers remain under investigation. It's unclear whether seat belts were equipped or in use.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Afghan winner claims prize
News

Afghan winner claims prize

  • Updated

A fall raffle conducted by Coweta American Legion Post 226 generated $1,030 in donations to help support veteran projects in the community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News