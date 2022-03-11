Charges won’t be filed for deputy in January Toppers fatal shooting

The Wagoner County deputy that fatally shot a Toppers man on January 16, 2022 will not face charges, according to District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp.

Wagoner County deputies were dispatched to the Toppers area of Wagoner County for a disturbance involving a violation of a protective order. It was reported that the suspect was in the street, armed with a knife causing a disturbance.

While deputies were enroute to the call, Wagoner County dispatchers discovered that the suspect, Steffon Griffin, 31, had a "no bond" warrant for violation of a protective order.

Deputies attempted to serve the warrant and take the suspect into custody, but the suspect resisted and attacked the deputies. At one point, the suspect armed himself with a weapon and Wagoner County Deputy James Burk fired his weapon one time killing the suspect, Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said.

District Attorney Jack Thorp released his findings of the investigation on March 17, 2022.

In the body cam footage, Griffin could be seen attacking Deputy Burk while he was attempting to make an arrest. Crime scene footage also reveals at least four different knives in Griffin’s possession, Thorp wrote.

Griffin could also be heard in the video footage saying he is “going to kill” Deputy Burk.

“Based upon my review of the reports, interviews, photographs and body worn videos, it is my opinion that Wagoner County Deputy Sheriff James Burk acted lawfully when he used deadly force in defense of his life while attempting to arrest Steffon Griffin,” Thorp wrote.

