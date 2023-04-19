Last mayor meeting. April 13

A special City of Wagoner business meeting was held on Thursday night to reset the contract with Paragon Contractors for the Wagoner Hefner-Easley Airport taxiway rehabilitation project.

This meeting was needed after a milling machine fell through soft ground after a recent rain while working at the airport.

The Change Order 1 for quantity reconciliation and miscellaneous closeout expenses valued at a reduction of overall contract costs by $121,822.48. This will result in a new contract amount equaling $181,330.53. This item includes approval of the final pay application for Paragon Contractors of $39,765.79.

Three items needed council approval:

Change Order 1 for quantity reconciliation and miscellaneous closeout expenses.

To terminate for convenience the construction contract with Paragon Contractors for the airport taxiway.

The final Paragon pay application for $39,765.79.

All three were approved. This now avoids an expense of $150,000 and issues a new Grant Phase II contract.

In other action:

Approved the funding agreement that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will take over the project in the RAISE Grant awarded to Wagoner last year.

Approved to ratify the re-appointment of Tim Hoffman as Board Member of the City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority. Hoffman’s term had expired in June 2022, but was officially ratified at this meeting.

Approved donation of sick leave to employee Bo Henson.

In the Mayor’s report: The playground equipment will stay at its present location at the Brighter Future’s campus.

A special award was given to Tony Ponds for his 30 years “of loyal service to the citizens of Wagoner,” said Mayor Albert Jones.