Chancellor Hans Brisch Scholar recipient named at Wagoner High for second time in history

Ariel Luna

Luna will be recognized at the June Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education Board meeting and will receive a $2,000 scholarship. 

 Courtesy: Wagoner High School

Wagoner High School senior Ariel Luna is only the second student in school history to be named a Chancellor Hans Brisch Scholar.

Since the first Chancellor’s Scholars were awarded in 1992, only 103 outstanding young persons have been honored with this prestigious award. Two outstanding Oklahoma seniors are named each year.

According to WHS, “The Chancellor Hans Brisch Scholarship Program consists of an elite group of young Oklahoma leaders who have distinguished themselves both academically and through service to their home communities.”

Each scholar selected will be joining an impressive group of scholar leaders who are making a difference in the lives of others by consistently giving back to their communities, Wagoner High School staff noted. “Congratulations to Ariel Luna.”

Luna will be recognized at the June Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education Board meeting and will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Her university will be notified that a Chancellor Hans Brisch Scholar will be attending in the fall of 2022.

Luna has also been accepted into the President's Leadership Council at the University of Central Oklahoma. Due to this honor, Luna will receive a four-year scholarship, immersing herself in organizational and university leadership opportunities representing UCO as a Leadership Central Ambassador. She also gets additional opportunities to study abroad.

