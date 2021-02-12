 Skip to main content
Central's Tiger Cubs, Students of the Month named for January

Coweta Tiger Cubs Jan 21

Wagoner File Photo

Teachers and administrators at Coweta’s Central Elementary have named their January Students of the Month and Tiger Cubs of the Month.

Students are recognized for demonstrating outstanding effort and citizenship both in and out of the classroom.

January students of the month are third-graders Ava Vinson and Franklin Lipe.

January students named to Tiger Cubs for outstanding effort include:

SPED: Charlie Kifer, Israel Alinda

Pre-kindergarten: Baylynn Rainbolt, Chase Bury

Kindergarten: Teegan Shepard, Logan Weldy, Noah Valdez

First Grade: Elorah Duncan, Sadie Patton, Milly Fisher, Ryleigh Pettit

Second Grade: Amy Given, Bella Hutcheson, Karter Cook, Braylee Rowell

Third Grade: Autumn Kerr, Rose Arausa, Avalon Wilson

January students named as Shining Citizens include:

SPED: Sawyer Spears

Kindergarten: Jordan Holahta & Douglas Pekar, Emma Price, Brooklyn Marty, Kasen Dooley, Anna Kerr, Easton Campbell

First Grade: Adilyse Barnes, Hunter Burkett, Jacelyn Thompson, Michael Maxwell, Paisley Rowan, Mason Bowline, Khol Thompson, Saylor Theodore

Second Grade: Elijah Scott, Ryker Middlebrook, Michaela Johnson, Glinda Goins, Taylynn Lucero, Cooper Coppock, Madison Clyma

Third Grade: Elias Duncan, Raine Griffith, Bekam Hughes, Presley Brinlee, Carson Bowline

