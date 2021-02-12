Central's Tiger Cubs, Students of the Month named for January

Teachers and administrators at Coweta’s Central Elementary have named their January Students of the Month and Tiger Cubs of the Month.
Students are recognized for demonstrating outstanding effort and citizenship both in and out of the classroom.
January students of the month are third-graders Ava Vinson and Franklin Lipe.
January students named to Tiger Cubs for outstanding effort include:
SPED: Charlie Kifer, Israel Alinda
Pre-kindergarten: Baylynn Rainbolt, Chase Bury
Kindergarten: Teegan Shepard, Logan Weldy, Noah Valdez
First Grade: Elorah Duncan, Sadie Patton, Milly Fisher, Ryleigh Pettit
Second Grade: Amy Given, Bella Hutcheson, Karter Cook, Braylee Rowell
Third Grade: Autumn Kerr, Rose Arausa, Avalon Wilson
January students named as Shining Citizens include:
SPED: Sawyer Spears
Kindergarten: Jordan Holahta & Douglas Pekar, Emma Price, Brooklyn Marty, Kasen Dooley, Anna Kerr, Easton Campbell
First Grade: Adilyse Barnes, Hunter Burkett, Jacelyn Thompson, Michael Maxwell, Paisley Rowan, Mason Bowline, Khol Thompson, Saylor Theodore
Second Grade: Elijah Scott, Ryker Middlebrook, Michaela Johnson, Glinda Goins, Taylynn Lucero, Cooper Coppock, Madison Clyma
Third Grade: Elias Duncan, Raine Griffith, Bekam Hughes, Presley Brinlee, Carson Bowline