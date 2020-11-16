Celebrating heroes: Wagoner County veterans honored with gratitude

Brilliant blue skies on a crisp fall morning provided the perfect backdrop for the celebration of Veterans Day in Wagoner County. A slight breeze gave movement to hundreds of American flags that graced community roadways in tribute to the men and women who fought for America’s freedom.
November 11, 2020 was a day worth celebrating. A large delegation of veterans in Wagoner and Coweta took part in drive-through parades where hundreds of school children, teachers and administrators paid tribute to their American heroes.
Heidi Greer said she and her son, Kaden, were supposed to go to Tulsa Wednesday so he could march in the Veterans Day Parade with his Trail Life for Boys Troop OK-0413. As they were leaving Wagoner, Kaden developed a raspy cough so she decided it would be best not to be out walking in the cold.
She then remembered a post on Facebook from Kaden’s school about the Wagoner parade and decided they would line up to take part in the celebration.
Greer is a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 2006-2012. Her husband, Brett, a Wagoner graduate, also served in the Air Force from 2005-2012. Patriotism runs deep in their family.
“I pulled some flags out of my trunk. I flew one out of the sunroof and Kaden flew one out the window or sunroof. I’ll admit, it was emotional,” she said. “We started by the junior high and high school where all the kids and teachers were lined up with flags and signs and expressing their gratitude. The band was playing patriotic songs and a group was holding large flags out front. I couldn’t make it through the first few groups of students without crying. I was honored, proud and grateful. ”
Greer said it was an honor to have her son with her to experience the gratitude, love and appreciation veterans.
“I am very proud of Wagoner right now. You did an amazing job honoring our veterans!” she exclaimed. “It’s an honor and a pleasure to serve this great nation and experience the heartfelt gratitude.
“We were so blessed to be a part of the parade. It brought tears of joy and we loved every minute!”
Wagoner Middle School Principal Jeremy Holmes, who spearheaded the Wagoner event, called the celebration “awesome!”
“There were easily 32 cars in the drive-through parade with a minimum of 50 veterans. That is way more than the projected four or five cars,” Holmes said. “The first two or three vehicles had multiple American Legion members in them and then others had more than one vet as well.”
Student council members distributed 36 flag lapel pins until they ran out approximately half way through the parade.
As veterans turned the corner and headed south toward the Wagoner High School campus, the Wagoner High School Band greeted them by playing a medley of patriotic music. The chords certainly brought a tear to many eyes.
“The middle school might be looking into doing this every year in lieu of an assembly,” Holmes noted. “Several participants said they want to have the parade every year.”
The joy on veterans’ faces indicated how touched they were by the moving experience as they traveled past the middle school, high school, Central Intermediate, W.R. Teague Elementary and Ellington Early Learning Center.
In Coweta, approximately 50 vehicles occupied by veterans made their way through town in the drive-through parade coordinated by Coweta High School leadership instructor Jami Holmes. Her response to the turnout was simply, “Wow!”
“Thank you so much for your participation in our drive by celebration for our veterans!” Holmes exclaimed. “It was awesome to see how many veterans participated and all of our kids honoring them in such a special way. It was hard not to get emotional at times.”
“Thank you again for making this day special for our local veterans!”
Among the men and women who experienced the outpouring of Coweta patriotism was 94-year-old Paul Hughes. The World War II veteran smiled and waved as his granddaughter-in-law, Candice Hughes, drove him in front of Northwest, Southside and Central Elementary schools, Mission and Heritage Intermediate Grade Center and Sloat Junior High.
All six campuses were lined with students, faculty and staff armed with creatively designed signs and American flags. Greetings of appreciation were yelled out to every past and present service member who drove by.
“Papa was so surprised to see so many kids! He just loved everything about it,” Candice said. “It was the sweetest thing to watch him waving and saying, ‘thank you’!
“I was very grateful to have such a wonderful outing for him to participate in.”
Hughes grew up in Coweta and went to school at the old Central Elementary location downtown. His great-granddaughter, Remmi Hughes, is a student at Sloat Junior High.
The Coweta parade began at Northwest Elementary. Principal Richard Lock said several staff members mentioned how meaningful the parade was for them and their students.
Holmes extended her thanks and appreciation to Coweta Police Chief Michael Bell and Officer Jeremy Barnett for leading the veterans and making the parade as safe as possible.
