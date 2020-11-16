Celebrating heroes: Wagoner County veterans honored with gratitude

Brilliant blue skies on a crisp fall morning provided the perfect backdrop for the celebration of Veterans Day in Wagoner County. A slight breeze gave movement to hundreds of American flags that graced community roadways in tribute to the men and women who fought for America’s freedom.

November 11, 2020 was a day worth celebrating. A large delegation of veterans in Wagoner and Coweta took part in drive-through parades where hundreds of school children, teachers and administrators paid tribute to their American heroes.

Heidi Greer said she and her son, Kaden, were supposed to go to Tulsa Wednesday so he could march in the Veterans Day Parade with his Trail Life for Boys Troop OK-0413. As they were leaving Wagoner, Kaden developed a raspy cough so she decided it would be best not to be out walking in the cold.

She then remembered a post on Facebook from Kaden’s school about the Wagoner parade and decided they would line up to take part in the celebration.

Greer is a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 2006-2012. Her husband, Brett, a Wagoner graduate, also served in the Air Force from 2005-2012. Patriotism runs deep in their family.