Celebrating 75 years of service: Wagoner Church of God to celebrate diamond anniversary

An addition that includes Sunday School classrooms for the children and youth areas and a few more offices, was completed in 2010. The latest addition, a Learning Center, was built debt free.

Pastor VonWald said a miracle took place in that the church did not have enough land to build the Learning Center as large as it is. Part of the property was still owned by the city.

“We had been mowing and taking care of that strip of land. We approached the city, who put it up for auction,” he recalled. “They said if you put up a bid, we’ll put your bid in the newspaper and run it for three weeks. If someone wants to bid against you, they can do that at the courthouse.”

“We put in a $100 bid. It was published, and after three weeks no one bid against us,” he added. “The clerk said I can’t believe I’m doing this, but you got that property for $100!”

With the Wagoner Church of God closed twice during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (mid-March to late May and again for three weeks in July), members look forward to being together to commemorate the church’s diamond anniversary.