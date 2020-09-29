Celebrating 75 years of service: Wagoner Church of God to celebrate diamond anniversary

In the summer of 1945, a tent revival led by R.D. Cook and Larkin Stamper was held on a lot on N. Main St. in Wagoner. Historical records show there was “music, good singing, preaching and souls saved” as people came from all around to attend to hear the Church of God minister speak
That time of praise and worship birthed what is now the Wagoner Church of God, a church that will celebrate its 75th anniversary in October.
“Looking Back, Moving Forward” is the theme of the month-long celebration that will feature special guest speakers each Sunday of the month. Services begin at 10:45 a.m.
John Donnelly, former youth pastor at the church, will preach on Oct. 4. The service will be followed by a beans and cornbread dinner.
On Oct. 11, Kevin Garcia will be preaching. He is a former youth of the church who now ministers at a church in Texas. Commemorative 75th anniversary coffee mugs will be given away that day.
On Oct. 18, Matthew VonWald will be in the pulpit. The son of Pastor Bruce and Virginia VonWald now ministers in Pryor.
Bishop David Jarvis, Regional Overseer with the Church of God, will preach on Oct. 25. The service will be followed by a spaghetti dinner.
Current day minister Pastor Bruce VonWald said the Wagoner Church of God was organized as a Church of God Tabernacle on Sept. 9, 1945 with 10 members in the congregation. Church member Oreta Castillo was nine years old during those humble beginnings and has compiled a lot of the church history together for the anniversary celebration.
That same year, the congregation purchased an old lumber yard in the 100 block of S. State St. for $1,800. Within a short time, attendance at services grew to 150.
“The church has always been at that location and we are in the same building as when we started,” VonWald noted. “Once people found out they were starting a church, attendance grew almost overnight. The church has had a strong presence in the Wagoner area since 1945.”
Serving in the pulpit over the years were Pastor R.D. Cook (1945-1948), Pastor W.W. Yoder (1948-1953), Pastor Talley (1953-1954), Pastor George Vance (1954-1958), Pastor Orville Childers (1958-1971), Pastor Henry Anderson (1971-1975), Pastor B.J. Brock (1975-1977), Pastor Carl Murphy (1977-1997), Pastor Jeff Eason (1997-1999), Pastor Gaylon Brumley (1999-2003) and Pastor Bruce VonWald (2003-Present).
Current membership stands around 175 and the last milestone anniversary celebration for the church was in 2005.
Over the years, the Wagoner Church of God has been blessed with growth along their footprint in Wagoner.
The main sanctuary where worship services are held was built in the late 1970s to early 1980s. The Murphy Activity Center, which includes a fellowship area, some Sunday School rooms and office space, was completed and dedicated in the early 2000s.
An addition that includes Sunday School classrooms for the children and youth areas and a few more offices, was completed in 2010. The latest addition, a Learning Center, was built debt free.
Pastor VonWald said a miracle took place in that the church did not have enough land to build the Learning Center as large as it is. Part of the property was still owned by the city.
“We had been mowing and taking care of that strip of land. We approached the city, who put it up for auction,” he recalled. “They said if you put up a bid, we’ll put your bid in the newspaper and run it for three weeks. If someone wants to bid against you, they can do that at the courthouse.”
“We put in a $100 bid. It was published, and after three weeks no one bid against us,” he added. “The clerk said I can’t believe I’m doing this, but you got that property for $100!”
With the Wagoner Church of God closed twice during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (mid-March to late May and again for three weeks in July), members look forward to being together to commemorate the church’s diamond anniversary.
“The big excitement is that we’re going to actually be able to do it,” Pastor VonWald noted. “We are sad, however, that in the midst of planning, our longest staying pastor – Carl Murphy – recently passed away.”
From the humble beginnings of the Wagoner Church of God in 1945 to the present day, the church mission statement remains the same.
“You have a friend at the Church of God,” Pastor VonWald said. “We use fellowship, Sunday school and outside evangelism to develop friends and we preach the Word.”
Sunday gatherings at the Wagoner Church of God include Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m. and Discipleship 101 at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 115 S. State St.
