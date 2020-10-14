Celebrating 125 years: Wagoner Masons dedicate cornerstone

Parkinson later served as Wagoner’s fifth mayor (1902) and also served as a county clerk. He served as a state representative from 1919-1921.

On Feb. 10, 1909, St. John’s Lodge No. 83 underwent a name change to become known as Wagoner Lodge No. 98 and began operating under the Grand Lodge of Oklahoma instead of the Grand Lodge of Indian Territory.

The Lodge met for many years upstairs over the Castle and Hoefle Hardware Store on South Main. On Dec. 1, 1962, they moved to their present location on the west side of Wagoner.

Today, Wagoner Lodge No. 98 boasts a membership of 160 members, 85 of which are active. The organization meets on the first and third Thursday of each month; however, activities are currently limited due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Most men who go about their jobs and professions with no hint they are Freemasons except for the way they lead their lives,” member Rick Moore wrote in a history of the Lodge. “The lodge is made up of men from all different types of vocations, from farmers and business owners to doctors, pharmacists, retirees, coaches, carpenters and more.

Several politicians have belonged to Wagoner Masonic Lodge No. 98 over the years including state representatives, a state senator, several judges, district attorneys, mayors, city council members, county clerks, a county commissioner, school board members, law enforcement officers and chairmen of both the Wagoner County Democratic and Republican parties.

