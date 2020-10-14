Celebrating 125 years: Wagoner Masons dedicate cornerstone

For well more than a century, the Wagoner Masonic Lodge has dedicated itself to serving the community through leadership, instruction, charitable opportunities and volunteerism.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, dozens gathered in Wagoner to commemorate the lodge’s 125th anniversary with a cornerstone dedication. The formal ceremony was conducted by officers with the Grand Lodge of Oklahoma, led by Bobby J. Peters, Most Worshipful Grand Master for the State of Oklahoma.
“In the early years, members of the fraternity were the architects and builders of great cathedrals, palaces and public buildings. As centuries passed, we developed traditions of education – in geometry, architecture and philosophy,” Peters said. “Today, free masonry is entirely philosophical, building with knowledge and ideas rather than stone and mortar. We teach ethics, morality and self-development.”
Several members of the Grand Officer line took part in the Saturday’s program, which included measuring the cornerstone for accuracy in its construction.
“Buildings of antiquity are consecrated with offerings of corn, wine and oil,” one officer noted as all three items were poured into a vessel. “Corn is the symbol of plenty, scattered upon the earth as a symbol of the hope that people and what they build may prosper. As this building is consecrated, we acknowledge that this building was well built.”
To conclude the program, several men and women placed ceremonial mortar on top of the cornerstone. Among them were members of the local lodge and their guests.
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones also presented the lodge with a proclamation declaring Oct. 10, 2020 as Wagoner Masonic Lodge No. 98 Day.
Jamie Fulk, who serves as Wagoner Masonic Lodge Worshipful Master, said he is “at a loss for words” to explain what celebrating such a momentous occasion means for members.
The Masonic Lodge was organized in Wagoner in 1895, when the community was still in Indian Territory. On March 1 that year, several community members petitioned the Grand Lodge of Indian Territory to have a lodge here.
Elected officers of the newly formed Wagoner Lodge were James Gates, worshipful master; W.H. Jackson, secretary; S.S. Cobb, senior warden and T.A. Parkinson, junior warden. All four men played important roles in the community’s early days.
Shortly after forming, the name of the group was changed to St. John’s Lodge No. 83, Free and Accepted Masons.
In January of 1896, Wagoner became the first town in Indian Territory to incorporate. When the town held its first election on April 28 of that year, two Master Masons were elected to office – Captain William Jackson as mayor and Terry Parkinson as a city councilor.
Parkinson later served as Wagoner’s fifth mayor (1902) and also served as a county clerk. He served as a state representative from 1919-1921.
On Feb. 10, 1909, St. John’s Lodge No. 83 underwent a name change to become known as Wagoner Lodge No. 98 and began operating under the Grand Lodge of Oklahoma instead of the Grand Lodge of Indian Territory.
The Lodge met for many years upstairs over the Castle and Hoefle Hardware Store on South Main. On Dec. 1, 1962, they moved to their present location on the west side of Wagoner.
Today, Wagoner Lodge No. 98 boasts a membership of 160 members, 85 of which are active. The organization meets on the first and third Thursday of each month; however, activities are currently limited due to the ongoing pandemic.
“Most men who go about their jobs and professions with no hint they are Freemasons except for the way they lead their lives,” member Rick Moore wrote in a history of the Lodge. “The lodge is made up of men from all different types of vocations, from farmers and business owners to doctors, pharmacists, retirees, coaches, carpenters and more.
Several politicians have belonged to Wagoner Masonic Lodge No. 98 over the years including state representatives, a state senator, several judges, district attorneys, mayors, city council members, county clerks, a county commissioner, school board members, law enforcement officers and chairmen of both the Wagoner County Democratic and Republican parties.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!