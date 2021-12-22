 Skip to main content
Cave Dwellers' Mike Marrs undergoes heart surgery; bills piling up
Cave Dwellers’ Mike Marrs undergoes heart surgery; bills piling up

Mike Marrs

Marrs is a veteran, and singer with Wagoner's Cave Dwellers' band.

 Courtesy: Marrs' GoFundMe page

A singer in Wagoner’s own ‘Cave Dwellers’ rock band has been going through some tough times.

According to niece Annie, Mike Marrs recently had a heart attack and had to undergo 4-way bypass surgery. Thankfully, he recovered nicely, but the bills are adding up.

Marrs is not only the Cave Dwellers’ vocalist, but he is also a veteran. He’s been an integral part of the band for over 50 years.

Annie set up a GoFundme page to help raise funds for Mike so he can continue to pay off his increasing amount of medical bills.

“All money will do directly to my Uncle Mike in helping take care of bills that are needing to be taken care of while he is out of work,” Annie wrote in the GoFundme description. “Please share with friends and family and help him have a less stressful time recovering by having to worry less about how he will pay his next bill.”

For those who don’t have the ability to donate, Annie said she will equally accept prayers, as well.

