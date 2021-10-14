Cave Dwellers honor late drummer at Saturday dance

Around that time, the band picked up keyboardist Mark Spriggs, and went back to their roots playing dances, outdoors festivals and Christmas shows in Wagoner. Ask any band member now and they will tell you that Jerry was instrumental at keeping the band together, and always working to entertain the city of Wagoner.

“Growing up in 1960’s Wagoner is a part of Jerry that he never let die,” they said. Jerry was a 1967 graduate of Wagoner High School.

Besides being an integral member of the Cave Dwellers, Jerry acted as ‘band historian.’ He knew nearly everything about music in general, and it would all carry over. He eventually became president of the Wagoner Historical Society and director of the Wagoner City Museum.

Back in August, the band experienced a day they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. Hickman — their drummer since 1966 — had an accident and passed away. They were already laying low from music due to the second wave of the pandemic. But to them, it felt like an all new form of low.

But if there was one thing Jerry would have liked to see, or shall we say, hear, from up above, it’s another dance with his long-time band members. So that is exactly what they are doing on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Wagoner Community Building.