Cave Dwellers honor late drummer at Saturday dance

Although Jerry Hickman – the Cave Dwellers’ longtime drummer and band historian — is not on this earth anymore, he will be remembered fondly at a ‘back in the saddle’ dance Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Cave Dwellers have been rocking and rolling in Wagoner since spring of 1966. Mike Marrs, Chris Whitekiller, Danny Sleeper Sonny Dewberry (Degraw) and Jerry Hickman played their first dance at the Wagoner Community Building in July 1966. From there, it was an every-weekend occurrence. As band members like to say, “The British Invasion was alive and well in Wagoner.”
When Sonny left for the Marine Corps in February 1969, the band went through some people changes over the next 15 years, but wherever they were, or whoever was performing, Jerry could always be found drumming away with Mike.
Jerry was a loyal one. He even managed to put a downsized version of the Cave Dwellers back together for the 20th and 40th reunions. Sonny, Mike and Jerry played the dances.
Janice, Jerry’s wife, asked the guys if they could play a birthday dance for him back in 2011. Since ‘no’ wasn’t an answer, they managed to get Danny back — Chris was in California — and they pulled off a dance for the ages with family and friends. It was the start of another wave of Cave Dwellers superstardom.
Around that time, the band picked up keyboardist Mark Spriggs, and went back to their roots playing dances, outdoors festivals and Christmas shows in Wagoner. Ask any band member now and they will tell you that Jerry was instrumental at keeping the band together, and always working to entertain the city of Wagoner.
“Growing up in 1960’s Wagoner is a part of Jerry that he never let die,” they said. Jerry was a 1967 graduate of Wagoner High School.
Besides being an integral member of the Cave Dwellers, Jerry acted as ‘band historian.’ He knew nearly everything about music in general, and it would all carry over. He eventually became president of the Wagoner Historical Society and director of the Wagoner City Museum.
Back in August, the band experienced a day they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. Hickman — their drummer since 1966 — had an accident and passed away. They were already laying low from music due to the second wave of the pandemic. But to them, it felt like an all new form of low.
But if there was one thing Jerry would have liked to see, or shall we say, hear, from up above, it’s another dance with his long-time band members. So that is exactly what they are doing on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Wagoner Community Building.
The band is vaccinated and rejuvenated. They’ve also replaced Jerry’s position with Wagoner’s own Blair Kuehn-Smith. There will be photos staged and songs dedicated to Jerry. They are ready to get back in the swing of things.
Since Jerry was an avid lover of music, band members and their families are raising money for the Jerry Hickman Wagoner High School Band Scholarship Fund at the dance. They will present a check to the WHS band department later in the year.
People can also send a donation to 'Phyllis' at 506 S.E. 5th St., Wagoner, Okla. 74467-6206.
“There was no one that knew Wagoner, Wagoner sports, Wagoner music, Wagoner history, or its people, better than Jerry,” they said. “Jerry is going to be missed by many in more ways than we know.”
The dance is Saturday, Oct. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Wagoner Community Building on 102 N. Jefferson Ave.