Cattle thief arrested in Wagoner County

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they believe stole 15 head of cattle from a property in the county, valued at approximately $15,000.

The investigation began on Nov. 1, 2021 after a citizen contacted the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office to report the crime.

Lt. B. Noble, with the sheriff’s office, was able to make contact and conduct interviews with multiple witnesses, including an individual who transports, catches, buys, and sells cattle for a living, deputies said.

This individual, who is considered a witness, told Lt. Noble that he was contacted and made a deal with another person, Mamie Cate, to purchase the cattle with the understanding that she owned the cattle she was selling, deputies said.

The witness was able to purchase the cattle from Cate for $8000, which were then hauled and sold at a livestock sale for approximately $10,000. Upon conducting an investigation, deputies discovered that the woman was in fact Mamie Cate, a Muscogee Creek Nation citizen.

After gathering multiple pieces of evidence in this case, Lt. Noble was able to secure an arrest warrant for felony theft from the Muscogee Creek Nation for Cate, deputies said.