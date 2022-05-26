Catholic Charities monthly food drive serves hundreds at Holy Cross Catholic Church

Before it even started, dozens of cars were lined up at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wagoner to receive food from Catholic Charities in Tulsa.

The first Catholic Charities food drive started last August at Holy Cross Catholic Church, and it has grown every month since. By the end of a two-hour morning, it wouldn’t be uncommon to have seen hundreds of cars roll through.

Earlyne Hutchins, secretary of Holy Cross Catholic Church, is the mastermind behind the Catholic Charities mobile food distribution drive.

“At first we didn’t have very many cars show up,” Hutchins said at their May 2022 food drive on May 26. “Each time, we’d get a little bit more cars show up. Last month, we completely ran out of food.”

On a brisk end of-May Thursday morning, half a dozen Wagoner softball players were on hand ready to load bags of food in drivers’ cars. Students from Bishop Kelley in Tulsa were also present to help out.

It also wouldn’t be uncommon for Hutchins and volunteers to hand-deliver food to apartment complexes and such in Wagoner.

All of the food comes from Catholic Charities, near Apache and Harvard in Tulsa. A giant truck was filled to the brim with cabbages, cereals and other non-perishable goods for Wagoner residents on Thursday. The totes were lined out in a row at the church entryway, and people were able to drive on up, greet the volunteers and receive food given how many people are in their families, and how much money they make.

Holy Cross Catholic Church staff never knows what kind of food they’re going to get, but it’s always a big hit with residents. There have been times in the past where the Catholic Charities truck has fresh beef and chicken to be distributed.

Catholic Charites partner with a number of different organizations to get the food, including local food banks, Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville, Walmart distribution centers and more. They also travel to numerous churches in northeastern Oklahoma for food drives.

Hutchins is always looking for volunteers to help with the monthly food drive and other church happenings. If interested, she can be reached at the Holy Cross Catholic Church main line at 918-201-5225.

