CARES money to pay for coronavirus-related expenses going fast as deadline nears

The county allocations were based on the number of residents not living in one of the municipalities. Each county was allocated at least $100,000.

At about the same time, it was determined that public safety payrolls — police, fire and in some cases emergency medical services — qualified for reimbursement. That made the process a whole lot easier for most municipalities.

“Once they were able to claim that, it made a huge difference,” said Fina.

Still, about 300 of the local governments eligible for CARES money had not received any as of Friday. That includes seven counties — Caddo, Cimarron, Craig, Garfield, Harper, Kiowa and Woods — and a few fairly large towns, including Wagoner (population 9,185) and Madill (4,031).

On Monday, accountant Laura Duvall with the City of Wagoner said the $707,521 in approved funding for the community will cover salaries paid for emergency service employees. Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) is handling the distribution.

“We have the email saying we qualified so the hold-up is not on our end,” Duvall said. “We have been approved already, but it’s not in the bank yet.”