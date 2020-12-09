CARES money to pay for coronavirus-related expenses going fast as deadline nears

After a slow start, coronavirus relief payments to local Oklahoma governments are flying out of the governor’s office at a rate of many millions of dollars a day.
Through Friday, $233.1 million of the $250 million in CARES Act funds set aside for counties and municipalities had been dispersed, according to a state web site.
In all, more than three-fourths of Oklahoma’s $1.2 billion allocation has been paid.
Federal law mandates the disbursements end on Dec. 31.
Despite some early bumps, Gene Wallace of the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma and Mike Fina of the Oklahoma Municipal League said Friday the process has worked pretty well.
“The governor’s office did a fantastic job to set up and run a completely new program like this,” said Fina.
Signed in late March, the CARES Act included $150 billion to reimburse state and local governments for COVID-related expenses. The money was allocated by population.
Requests were fairly slow at first as counties and municipalities tried to figure out the application procedures and what could be claimed as an allowable expense.
During the summer, the governor’s office calculated allocations based on population for each of the state’s 586 municipalities and 77 counties.
The county allocations were based on the number of residents not living in one of the municipalities. Each county was allocated at least $100,000.
At about the same time, it was determined that public safety payrolls — police, fire and in some cases emergency medical services — qualified for reimbursement. That made the process a whole lot easier for most municipalities.
“Once they were able to claim that, it made a huge difference,” said Fina.
Still, about 300 of the local governments eligible for CARES money had not received any as of Friday. That includes seven counties — Caddo, Cimarron, Craig, Garfield, Harper, Kiowa and Woods — and a few fairly large towns, including Wagoner (population 9,185) and Madill (4,031).
On Monday, accountant Laura Duvall with the City of Wagoner said the $707,521 in approved funding for the community will cover salaries paid for emergency service employees. Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) is handling the distribution.
“We have the email saying we qualified so the hold-up is not on our end,” Duvall said. “We have been approved already, but it’s not in the bank yet.”
City Administrator Dwayne Elam said there are many other expenses Wagoner could have submitted for reimbursement; however, they exceeded the maximum amount offered just through employee wages.
“We could have used more, but we had more expenses than what we had reimbursable money for us,” he noted.
Elam said what those reimbursed funds will be used for has yet to be determined.
As of Friday, 89% of the reimbursements to counties and municipalities were for payroll expenses.
Including the money paid on behalf of local governments, the state has dispersed $914.2 million.
The largest single recipient, by far, is the Unemployment Insurance Trust, at $100 million. At least another $17 million has been spent upgrading Oklahoma Employment Security Commission systems to handle the unprecedented volume of claims.
The largest amount paid to a private vendor is nearly $15 million to Standard Healthcare Supply, an Oklahoma City company registered on the day the CARES Act was signed into law. According to its web site, Standard Healthcare Supply “solves PPE supply chain deficiencies” for governments and healthcare providers.
Other leading recipients have included the Oklahoma State University Medical Center and Integris Health Care System, both of which were paid for setting aside space for COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic; Green Rock Hemp Holdings, a Utah industrial hemp company that was paid more than $10 million for respirators last spring; and Already LLC, a Texas shoe company that converted to making gloves during the pandemic.
Similarly, Clearpoint Chemicals, which has been paid $4.4 million, is an Alabama oilfield supply company that began making respirators.
A good deal of CARES Act money has gone for information technology, including $4 million to a company named Carahsoft, which specializes in government information technology.
