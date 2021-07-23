Cares Corner: Wagoner Community Hospital awarded ‘RCORP’ grant to examine substance use, prevention

The Wagoner Community Hospital applied and received a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Planning grant – and according to Grant Project Director, Dr. Suzanne Salichs, prevention treatment and recovery services are needed more than ever in Wagoner County.
“Some of the responses we’ve received are truly startling,” Salichs said.
The grant, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), serves to expand the capacity of rural communities to engage high-risk populations and provide Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) prevention. The grant’s primary partners include Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health, Creoks Behavioral Health Services, Wagoner Family Service Council and the Reckless Saints of Nowhere.
From there, Salichs coordinated a Community Needs Assessment and Gap Analysis. She is currently in the process of drawing from local expertise to design sustainable approaches to reduce the burden of opioid and alcohol use and abuse in Wagoner County.
A 47-question, electronic survey, which is still available online, is split up between adults, and children/teens under 18-years-old in Wagoner County. The survey gathers information about personal alcohol and opioid use, family history with substance abuse, known prevention resources and more.
In the nearly 200 responses received for children under 18-years-old, 80% responded that they wished more prevention information was available in Wagoner County, Salichs said. Nearly 60% of respondents said they got information about substance use and prevention from Google, YouTube and movies; and 33% said their information came from social media.
“We know that’s not healthy when people are getting their information online,” Salichs said. “We want it to be easily accessible for as many people as possible.”
On the adult side, Salichs said respondents voted that substance abuse is the number one condition affecting Wagoner County, followed by poverty and unemployment.
All responses to the survey are confidential.
With help from the $200,000 grant, Salichs said there are three goals the Wagoner Community Hospital would like to focus on the next, few months:
- Increase awareness of safe prescribing and management of prescription drugs among health care providers and consumers and reduce the prevalent stigma in the community surrounding substance use treatment.
- Expand access treatment capacity by enhancing telehealth, addressing both access and technology issues, as well as building on mobile Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) approaches.
- Building sustainable recovery pathways for clients following treatment by increasing access to evidence-based wraparound recovery support.