Cares Corner: Wagoner Community Hospital awarded ‘RCORP’ grant to examine substance use, prevention

In the nearly 200 responses received for children under 18-years-old, 80% responded that they wished more prevention information was available in Wagoner County, Salichs said. Nearly 60% of respondents said they got information about substance use and prevention from Google, YouTube and movies; and 33% said their information came from social media.

“We know that’s not healthy when people are getting their information online,” Salichs said. “We want it to be easily accessible for as many people as possible.”

On the adult side, Salichs said respondents voted that substance abuse is the number one condition affecting Wagoner County, followed by poverty and unemployment.

All responses to the survey are confidential.

With help from the $200,000 grant, Salichs said there are three goals the Wagoner Community Hospital would like to focus on the next, few months:

- Increase awareness of safe prescribing and management of prescription drugs among health care providers and consumers and reduce the prevalent stigma in the community surrounding substance use treatment.