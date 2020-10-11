 Skip to main content
Careivers are eligible for respite vouchers

News Brief

Help is now available for caregivers of individuals age 60 or over who could use a much-needed break.

The Caregiver Program through Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) Area Agency on Aging offers a respite voucher to help caregivers hire someone who can lend a helping hand with needed tasks such as dressing, walking, transferring, bathing, eating or toileting.

This program is especially helpful for those who assist someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia or Parkinson’s disease.

Respite vouchers total $300 for a three month period. EODD officials say there are no income guidelines for the program.

For more information, contact Social Services Specialist Alysa Kinnell at 918-682-7891 or the Senior Info-Line at 1-800-211-2116.

