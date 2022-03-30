Career-coaching non-profit, Green Country Workforce, expanding to Wagoner County

Wagoner County Commissioners approved a space in the newly-obtained Annex building in Wagoner for Green Country Workforce, a career-coaching non-profit, to set up shop one day a week to assist residents in finding jobs.

“We were just so surprised when we got that automatic support,” said Rachael Hutchings, executive director. “We are just so excited about it.”

Hutchings said Green Country Workforce primarily assists job seekers that have barriers to work. She said they needed a space with privacy — a place to have hard conversations if need be.

Wagoner County District 3 Commissioner Tim Kelley identified a space in the Annex building, formerly Central Intermediate Elementary School, off Cherokee and North Casaver Avenue, for career coaches to work out of. Commissioners even offered to eventually put some signage up at their March 28 weekly board meeting.

All Green Country Workforce staff needed was a desk and a chair to operate. They’d bring all the technology and the expertise.

It’s important to remember: Green Country Workforce is not a class, Hutchings said. It’s career coaching for individuals.

“We’ll pay tuition for an Indian Capital Technology class or OSU IT. We'll help individuals with tuition,” Hutchings said.

In order to get started with Green Country Workforce, Hutchings said the first step for job seekers is going to greencountyworks.org, and clicking on the menu option, “find a job.” From there, individuals would fill out a form and staff will determine eligibility.

Hutchings said she and her staff primarily work with individuals that have barriers. It could be anything from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, veterans and their families, people with disabilities, refugees, etc. They also have partnerships with others to provide resources for people that don’t qualify with their specific services.

“We’re not just, ‘oh, you walked through the wrong door, too bad.’ Instead, we are ‘okay, let’s figure out what you want to do and where you can get those services,’” Hutchings explained.

Ideally, the Wagoner location will be for walk-ins, Hutchings said. Their presence in Wagoner will be for four hours, once a week. That could change depending on foot traffic. The specific day and hours will be announced at a later date.

Green Country Workforce originated in Tulsa, and they have a plethora of workforce centers scattered throughout Oklahoma. Most of them go by the name, “Oklahoma Works.”

“We need to be where the people are that need our services,” Hutchings said. “It’s important for us to have that presence, and for people to find us when they need us.”

Green Country Workforce plans to be in the Annex building by mid-April.

