Care boxes presented to senior caregivers given to EODD Area Agency on Aging

The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging partnered with Sooner SUCCESS and its Lifespan Respite grant to provide 175 area caregivers with Community Caregiver Care Boxes for the holidays.

Steve Peterson, EODD AAA information and assistance specialist, said many older adults need the help of family caregivers to accomplish many of the tasks of daily life. Often, these family caregivers have outside jobs or other responsibilities in addition to helping to care for their senior loved one.

The current COVID-19 pandemic only adds to the burden placed on these family caregivers, who are sometimes senior adults themselves.

EODD Area Agency on Aging’s Caregiver program seeks to ease the burdens of these caregivers through respite vouchers, support groups and continuing education opportunities across the seven counties EODD serves — Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner.

“In order to take care of someone else, you first have to take care of yourself,” said Alysa Kinnell, social services specialist II and lead person in the EODD Area Agency on Aging Caregiver program. “Self-care is extremely important, especially during the holidays. Failing to care for yourself can lead to stress, caregiver burnout and overall poor health.”