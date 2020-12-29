Care boxes presented to senior caregivers given to EODD Area Agency on Aging

The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging partnered with Sooner SUCCESS and its Lifespan Respite grant to provide 175 area caregivers with Community Caregiver Care Boxes for the holidays.
Steve Peterson, EODD AAA information and assistance specialist, said many older adults need the help of family caregivers to accomplish many of the tasks of daily life. Often, these family caregivers have outside jobs or other responsibilities in addition to helping to care for their senior loved one.
The current COVID-19 pandemic only adds to the burden placed on these family caregivers, who are sometimes senior adults themselves.
EODD Area Agency on Aging’s Caregiver program seeks to ease the burdens of these caregivers through respite vouchers, support groups and continuing education opportunities across the seven counties EODD serves — Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner.
“In order to take care of someone else, you first have to take care of yourself,” said Alysa Kinnell, social services specialist II and lead person in the EODD Area Agency on Aging Caregiver program. “Self-care is extremely important, especially during the holidays. Failing to care for yourself can lead to stress, caregiver burnout and overall poor health.”
The care boxes include items to help with that self-care, including a box of facial tissues, a blanket, a puzzle book, a box of colored pencils, an adult coloring book, a journal or planner and a stocking cap.
The items were purchased through a $1,750 Lifespan Respite grant awarded by Sooner SUCCESS earlier this year.
The boxes were assembled and delivered in early December by the EODD AAA staff to 175 individuals across EODD’s service area. The recipients include caregivers of senior adults as well as seniors raising children.
Anyone caring for someone age 60 or older who needs assistance with at least two activities of daily living, or who is 55 or older and caring for a relative child under the age of 18 should contact EODD Area Agency on Aging’s Caregiver program to inquire about assistance. The office number is (918) 682-7891.
For additional information, contact Kinnell directly at (918) 913-9560 or by email at akinnell@eoddok.org.
