Car and bike show, burnout event coming to Wagoner Oct. 10

Manny Salcido of Fort Gibson holds the People’s Choice trophy for his red Chevy Chevelle SS during the first Switch n Gears car show contest in Wagoner. Car enthusiasts will be competing for top prizes at this year’s car show planned Oct. 10.

Wagoner will be buzzing with activity Saturday, Oct. 10 when Downtown Wagoner, Corp. hosts the community’s annual Switching Gears celebration on Main Street.

The fun-filled day will include a car show, bike show, cruise/poker run, burnout contest, music and food.

Car show registration is from 7-9 a.m. and judging begins at 9:30 a.m. Car/truck classes include muscle cars (1965-1972), classics (1966-1985, show vehicles, rat rods, trucks (any year), antiques (1965 or older) and customs.

Motorcycle classes include customs, classics (1966-1985), bagger-side bags and sport-crotch rockets.

Awards will be presented at 11 a.m.

From 12:30-4 p.m. a cruise/poker run is planned. The 55-mile run begins at Flower to the People (224 S. Main) then runs to Wagoner Care Center (205 N. Lincoln), Yorkshire Village Retirement Center (2200 W. Wellington), Cypress Cove Marina and Giggle Fish Grill (6372 E. 101st St. N., DAM Bar OK-80 in Fort Gibson, Foggy Bottom Kitchen (19808 Park 10 in Hulbert) and ends back in Wagoner at Schalliol’s Bar, Grill & Lanes, 121 N. Main.

At 6 p.m. the burnouts will begin. Sponsored by Woolley Booger Racing, the contest winner will receive a $250 cash prize.

For more information or to enter the competitions, call 918-457-0207 or send an email to DowntownWagoner@gmail.com.

