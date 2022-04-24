Candidate meet and greet, pie auction proves successful yet again

The Coweta American Legion hosted their 2022 political candidate meet and greet and pie auction at First Baptist Church of Coweta on April 22.

The turnout was suburb, as it usually is for this event. The church gymnasium was filled with Wagoner County residents, federal and state candidates, along with their families and friends.

Wagoner County Commissioner Tim Kelley, of District 3, was the auctioneer. He worked hard auctioning off dozens of homemade pies in his typical, enthusiastic fashion. He even auctioned off a veterans freedom blanket, hand sewn by his wife, for $900 at the event.

All of the funds go back to the community in one way or another, whether its veterans events, donation drives or more.

Candidates and representatives from numerous seats were allowed to speak for 55 seconds after the meet and greet session to talk about their policies and beliefs. If they went over the 55 seconds, a Legion member would ring a bell and that candidate or representative had to stop or finish their sentence.

Not everyone on the list of speakers showed up, but most did. It was a quick opportunity for candidates to get their message across and most importantly, interact with the voters during the meet and greet session.

Two U.S. Senate candidates were on the list, including Jason Bollinger, and Michael Delaney. They are running for Sen. Lankford’s seat.

Three U.S. Senate candidates were on the list for Sen. Inhofe’s seat, including Nathan Dunn, Jessica Garrison and Luke Holland.

A pastor, representing Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Sherwood, also attended. He was able to talk about 10 reasons why he believes Sherwood would be the best man for the job in 55 seconds.

A representative for incumbent Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was scheduled to attend, but did not show up.

Two state senate seats were on the list, district three and 36. Blake Stephens and John Haste currently hold those seats.

Kevin McDugle, State Representative, was on the list.

Three candidates running for Associate District Judge all got a chance to speak — Eric Jordan, Rebecca Hunter and Steve Money. Hunter is from Wagoner County.

Both women running for Wagoner County Treasurer attended and spoke: Incumbent Chasity Levi and Julie Ballew.

Wagoner County Commissioner Tim Kelley, of District 3, was also obviously in attendance, but has a term up. One person, Jeff Flanagan, is running against him, according to the Wagoner County Election Board.

Lastly, Wagoner County Assessor Sandy Hodges was on the list. She is running unopposed.

See a full gallery of the event at wagonercountyat.com.

