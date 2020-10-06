Calling first responders: Help in Crisis needs your help

“The walk usually raises $50,000 and the ball raises anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 each year,” Wilson noted. “We are just trying to make up where we can.”

Aside from fundraisers, Help in Crisis relies solely on grants to operate.

Coweta Police Investigator Charles McCollough calls Help in Crisis “a great program.”

“With child molestation or rape cases, I don’t want to talk to the child. Sometimes he or she will see police officers as scary and will not want to open up,” he explained. “I will call Help in Crisis to set up a forensic interview. Carrie will put the child in a safe environment that is open and welcoming where he or she can relax and open up. Carrie is wonderful when talking to these kids.”

Admission to the tournament is $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free. The public is encouraged to attend and show support for rea first responders.

There will be a homerun derby for adults ($10 entry), a 50/50 pot and other family fun events at the tournament including a free traveling barnyard for the kids.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, call the Help in Crisis office at 918-485-7003 or Wagoner County Emergency Management at 918-279-0059.

