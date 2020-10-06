Calling first responders: Help in Crisis needs your help

On any given day in Wagoner County, a domestic violence situation may occur. When it does, a staff of highly trained experts at Help in Crisis is ready and willing to help.
Help in Crisis is a crisis intervention agency that serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and child abuse. These victims can be women, children or men.
Services offered include domestic violence assessments, assistance with protective orders, supervised visits between non-custodial parents and their children, parenting classes and domestic violence support groups.
There is a local office in Wagoner; however, the agency serves all of District 27 which includes Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner Counties.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help bring light to the work of Help in Crisis and raise funds for the organization, a “Knock Out Violence” Battle of First Responders Softball Tournament is planned Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Coweta Sports Complex.
Co-ed teams are now forming and must represent an agency that works in some way with first responders. Entry fee is $150 per team and can include anywhere from 10-15 players.
Each team must have at least two women or two men on the roster. No all-men or all-women teams are allowed.
Each player will be allowed to hit one homerun per game. With a $5 homerun wristband, he or she can have unlimited homeruns per game.
For an individual who does not have a wristband, every home run he or she hits beyond the first one (per game), it’s an out.
So far, teams have signed up to represent the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office, Wagoner County Emergency Management, Lighthorse Police, Wagoner/Whitehorn Cove Fire Departments, the Cherokee Multi-Disciplinary Team, Coweta Police Department, Wagoner County FOP, Muskogee EMS and Cherokee County MDT.
Organizers say there is plenty of room for more teams and each team is guaranteed multiple games. The winning team will receive fun championship rings for players, a traveling trophy and bragging rights as the “best of the best.”
“We are here to make money for Help in Crisis,” said Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood. “It’s a battle of first responders and we will play on all four fields.”
Carrie Wilson is a Help in Crisis forensic interviewer, multiple disciplinary team coordinator and domestic violence/sexual assault advocate. She said the tournament fundraiser will help offset financial losses the agency suffered when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of their two biggest fundraisers, the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event and the “Black and White Ball”
“The walk usually raises $50,000 and the ball raises anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 each year,” Wilson noted. “We are just trying to make up where we can.”
Aside from fundraisers, Help in Crisis relies solely on grants to operate.
Coweta Police Investigator Charles McCollough calls Help in Crisis “a great program.”
“With child molestation or rape cases, I don’t want to talk to the child. Sometimes he or she will see police officers as scary and will not want to open up,” he explained. “I will call Help in Crisis to set up a forensic interview. Carrie will put the child in a safe environment that is open and welcoming where he or she can relax and open up. Carrie is wonderful when talking to these kids.”
Admission to the tournament is $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free. The public is encouraged to attend and show support for rea first responders.
There will be a homerun derby for adults ($10 entry), a 50/50 pot and other family fun events at the tournament including a free traveling barnyard for the kids.
For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, call the Help in Crisis office at 918-485-7003 or Wagoner County Emergency Management at 918-279-0059.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!