Cactus Cones, in Coweta, donates 600 grocery items to food pantry

Ginn isn’t new to this. She makes it an imperative to do a food drive run at least one or two times a month. Every customer that walks in to Cactus Cones gets asked if they’d like to donate to the food pantry. Whatever money gets put in the tip jar, Ginn will match it and off she goes to the food pantry.

To say Ginn’s passion is helping others in need would be an understatement. If it involves kids, it’s even more of a trigger point.

She knows there are parents out there struggling to keep meals on the table seven nights a week. She’s grateful for the Wagoner County school systems for providing free summer meals for the school children, but at the same time, she’s worried not all those kids have transportation access to pick up the meals.

“Having four kids on my own, I couldn’t imagine not going to the grocery store to afford food for my kids,” she said. “But that’s a reality - and our community has a need for it.”

In fact, it’s what keeps her up at night.

Ginn said she gets slack from community members for letting people know when Cactus Cones fills the pantry. She said she does it so folks who need food know they’re about to fill it—and they can come and get it.