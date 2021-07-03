Cactus Cones, in Coweta, donates 600 grocery items to food pantry

If you’re going to wait in line to get a snow-cone at Cactus Cones in Coweta, Candy Ginn, owner, is going to make sure your time and money goes toward other places besides the business.
Since she opened up shop after switching locations to 13729 SH-51, Ginn said she’s been flooded with business. Even in the middle of the COVID - 19 pandemic while other places were shutting down.
Her philosophy has always been – as long as she’s blessed, she’s going to bless others.
“We’ve been blessed with all these customers waiting in line, so we thought, what better way to give back than filling the food pantry,” Ginn said.
That’s exactly what she did the week of June 21. Ginn, and co-workers, raised over $200 of additional funds for the food pantry thanks to generous customers. Ginn matched another $200 (and then some). By the weekend, Ginn and staff loaded up their personal cars and headed to Walmart.
An hour or so later, the Cactus Cones staff loaded up three carts of items and headed to the food pantry. In total, they had over 600 items. It was their biggest food drive to date - and the pantry was overflowing.
It wasn’t just your typical loaf of bread either.
“Cooking oil, sugar, baby food, ramen noodles for the kids - we try to keep everything in there that you can make meals out of,” Ginn said. “Not just a bag of beans. I’m sorry - that’s not going to work!”
Ginn isn’t new to this. She makes it an imperative to do a food drive run at least one or two times a month. Every customer that walks in to Cactus Cones gets asked if they’d like to donate to the food pantry. Whatever money gets put in the tip jar, Ginn will match it and off she goes to the food pantry.
To say Ginn’s passion is helping others in need would be an understatement. If it involves kids, it’s even more of a trigger point.
She knows there are parents out there struggling to keep meals on the table seven nights a week. She’s grateful for the Wagoner County school systems for providing free summer meals for the school children, but at the same time, she’s worried not all those kids have transportation access to pick up the meals.
“Having four kids on my own, I couldn’t imagine not going to the grocery store to afford food for my kids,” she said. “But that’s a reality - and our community has a need for it.”
In fact, it’s what keeps her up at night.
Ginn said she gets slack from community members for letting people know when Cactus Cones fills the pantry. She said she does it so folks who need food know they’re about to fill it—and they can come and get it.
“We get a lot of slack for saying it’s gone, or it needs to be monitored. That’s not the reason we do it. We’re not going to monitor it and say, you can only get one thing. You don’t know someone’s family size, but it does go fast.”
Knowing Cactus Cones can’t keep the food pantry filled every day, she is encouraging other people in Coweta to step up and help if they can.
Ginn said she heard that once the food pantry is filled, all of it is typically gone in a day.
“That tells me – and should tell other people, there’s a gigantic need in our community for this food pantry.”
During a surprise, mid- July visit, a special guest will be working the Cactus Cones window.
Newly-retired, Tulsa Police Lieutenant and A&E Network “Live PD” host, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, will spend some time working at Cactus Cones. 100 percent of profits and donations will go to the “Sticks Cares” non-profit focused on serving inner-city kids in Oklahoma and around the country. The exact date has not been announced.