he City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority honored longtime WEDA Board Member, Charlie Burns, on March 28.

The WEDA honored Burns by dedicating a space in Semore Park with a granite plaque that reads:

“City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority Presents to Charlie Burns for dedication and loyal service to this board and to the community of Wagoner. You are a pillar of the community and your economic initiatives will be long remembered.”

Burns served on the Wagoner Economic Development Board for a decade from January 2006 to January 2016. Burns has been involved in building and growing the community and the organizations that make it prosper for decades.

In addition to his service on the economic development board, he established Eternity Fraternity, Inc. a non-profit 501 (C) 3 in 1993. Burns and his wife, Lana, were also the longtime owners of Green Country Grocery, where they made the “Bag-it-and-Boogie” famous.

From June 2008 to June 2019, Burns served as the Juvenile Officer, Director of Juvenile Drug Court and the Director of the Juvenile Offender Program with Wagoner County.

He specialized in working with troubled youth, developing people, non-profits and business opportunities in the private sector, as well as the city and county.

Mayor Albert Jones declared the day “Charlie Burns Day” with a proclamation celebrating all of his extraordinary accomplishments.

Burns’ contributions to Wagoner and Wagoner County will leave a lasting impression for all eternity, one official said.