Burn ban issued in Wagoner County

Wagoner County Commissioners issued a burn ban in Wagoner County on July 21 for no longer than 30 days.

According to the resolution language, it’s unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildland, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wildland fire.

Exceptions to the fire prohibition include gas grills, charcoal grills and smokers and welding. Charcoal grills and smokers must be on a minimum 10’X10’ concrete pad with water available and embers to be extinguished if grills or smokers are being transported. Welding can only be done if a permit is obtained from a local fire department and pressurized water is on standby and an observer is presented.

Enforcement of the resolution can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma. Any person convicted of violating the resolution will be guilty of a misdemeanor. Anyone convicted of violating the resolution will be subject to a $500 fine, prison not to exceed a year, or both.

The burn ban may be removed at any time by the same method by which it was approved, according to resolution #2022-096.