Burglary suspect caught on video, help needed to identify

Authorities are looking for a suspect that was captured on surveillance video breaking in at a residence in the 97th St. and 241st E. Ave. area of Broken Arrow on Sept. 20.

The suspect reportedly made a forced entry through a back door, took firearms and fled the scene.

It is believed this individual is the same suspect who, along with a white female, burglarized a residence in the 181st St. and 345th E. Ave. area between Redbird and Coweta on Sept. 18.

If anyone has information about this suspect or the burglaries, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124. Callers who are reporting information can remain anonymous..

